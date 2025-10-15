Watch: Sheikh Hamdan skydives over Palm Jumeirah in new video

An enthusiast of athleticism and adventure, Sheikh Hamdan regularly shares snapshots of his hobbies, which range from skydiving and flying helicopters to deep-sea fishing, mountain hiking, cycling, running, and hunting. With over 17.1 million followers on Instagram, the royal, whose bio promises, “Every picture has a story and every story has a moment that I'd love to share with you. Thanks and enjoy,” consistently provides his audience with glimpses into his world.