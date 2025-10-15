Watch: Sheikh Hamdan skydives over Palm Jumeirah in new video

Crown Prince shares thrilling skydive adventure with Sky Dive Dubai team on Instagram
Dubai: Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, and Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai, today shared a video of himself skydiving over the Palm Jumeirah .
The footage, tagged with Sky Dive Dubai, shows Sheikh Hamdan leaping from a plane alongside other members of the team. Above the ground, the video captures the Dubai Crown Prince performing flips and swings, demonstrating skill and composure.
The video highlights the royal's command of the sport, showing him manoeuvring the parachute with ease before making a landing. He concludes the jump with a high-five shared with the cameraperson. The post immediately resonated with his audience, garnering over 42,000 likes and more than 2,000 comments on Instagram within the hour.
Earlier this year in February, Sheikh Hamdan shared another video showcasing 31 athletes executing a jump from the world's building, the Burj Khalifa. Titled "Exit139, 437 Jumps, 31 Athletes, 15 Nationalities #XDubai," that clip featured athletes performing stunts over the Dubai skyline before landing.
An enthusiast of athleticism and adventure, Sheikh Hamdan regularly shares snapshots of his hobbies, which range from skydiving and flying helicopters to deep-sea fishing, mountain hiking, cycling, running, and hunting. With over 17.1 million followers on Instagram, the royal, whose bio promises, “Every picture has a story and every story has a moment that I'd love to share with you. Thanks and enjoy,” consistently provides his audience with glimpses into his world.
