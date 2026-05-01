The instagram video opens with His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, recalling Dubai in 1957, a time when, as narrated, the city “was not as it is today,” yet ambition was already taking root. It traces his upbringing, describing a mother who would wake before her son, prepare his breakfast and, unknowingly, shape his future. “She never tired, never complained,” Sheikh Mohammed says, portraying her as a constant source of light and guidance.