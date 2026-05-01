The instagram video opens with Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid recalling Dubai in 1957
Dubai: Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai, has shared a deeply personal video on Instagram, reflecting on his family’s past and the formative influence of mothers in shaping leadership, values and identity in Dubai.
The instagram video opens with His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, recalling Dubai in 1957, a time when, as narrated, the city “was not as it is today,” yet ambition was already taking root. It traces his upbringing, describing a mother who would wake before her son, prepare his breakfast and, unknowingly, shape his future. “She never tired, never complained,” Sheikh Mohammed says, portraying her as a constant source of light and guidance.
Sheikh Mohammed’s mother was quoted as saying: “I feel that Mohammed is a piece of my heart walking on earth.” The story continues with Sheikh Mohammed’s own lesson drawn from her influence, that compassion is a source of strength, and that it is the heart that ultimately shapes a leader.
Building on this legacy, Sheikh Hamdan speaks of seeing his grandmother “in the eyes of my father”, and of values passed down from one generation to the next. “What he learned from his mother reached me, and what I learned from my mother will remain,” he says.
The video highlighted the role of mothers in shaping values and guiding future generations, describing them as the foundation from which families and society grow. Sheikh Hamdan emphasises that these values are passed on from one generation to the next, helping shape the nation over time.