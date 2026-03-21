‘Mothers are the first school’: UAE leaders mark Mother’s Day with messages of gratitude pride

UAE leaders honour mothers’ role in shaping values, resilience and national identity
Abu Dhabi: UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan stressed that mothers are a source of lasting strength for the nation and society.
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In a statement on Mother’s Day, marked on March 21 of every year, Sheikh Mohamed said: “On the occasion of Mother's Day, I extend my sincere wishes to all mothers in the UAE and around the world. Through their determination and resilience, mothers are a source of lasting strength for our nation and society. Especially in challenging times, we honour their efforts to instill the values of loyalty and duty across generations.”
“Today, we also commemorate the mothers of our fallen heroes, who gave their lives in service of our beloved nation. Their sacrifices have contributed to the stability and advancement of the UAE, and we will forever remain inspired by their courage,” UAE President tweeted.
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, said that mothers are the first school, the first support system, and the quiet strength behind every generation.
In a post on X, Sheikh Mohammed said: “Happy Mother’s Day… to the women who give us confidence, shape our values, and teach us what it means to belong.”
The Vice President added: “Mothers are the first school, the first support system, and the quiet strength behind every generation. Today we also honour the mothers of our heroes, the mothers of our martyrs, and the mothers who raised the men and women serving our nation every day.”
“May God protect the UAE… and bless every mother across the Emirates,” Sheikh Mohammed said.
Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court, emphaissed that mothers are key partners in the nation’s development journey, and their continuous dedication remains a cornerstone of the country’s progress and stability.
In a statement, Sheikh Mansour said: “On Mother’s Day, we celebrate the vital role Emirati mothers play in building strong families and instilling authentic values in their children, helping to strengthen social cohesion and preserve national identity.”
“Mothers are key partners in the nation’s development journey, and their continuous dedication remains a cornerstone of the country’s progress and stability. We wish all mothers in the UAE and around the world a happy Mother’s Day and pray for their continued health and wellbeing,” Sheikh Mansour added.