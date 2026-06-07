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UAE tops global property investment appeal as stability and regulation drive demand

Half of global investors plan to increase exposure to the UAE real estate market

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Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior
Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior
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The UAE has emerged as the world's most attractive destination for real estate investment, with more than half of global investors planning to increase their exposure to the country's property market, according to a new international survey.

Speaking on the findings, Lieutenant General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, said the country's leadership had made stability a strategy, security a guarantee, legislation a cornerstone, and opportunity an extension of a vision that shapes the future.

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"Investors do not come to the UAE to merely invest," Lt. Gen Sheikh Saif said, adding: “They come to a country where capital feels secure, and where vision precedes returns."

The survey, conducted by the US-based Penta Group in cooperation with ARADA, found that 56 per cent of international investors intend to expand their investments in the UAE real estate sector, while 51 per cent said they were fully aware of the investment opportunities available in the market.

Among investors who ranked the UAE among their top three investment destinations, 92 per cent of Egyptians, 91 per cent of Indians, and 85 per cent of Saudis selected the country as a preferred market. In Europe, 63 per cent of French investors, 60 per cent of Germans, and 57 per cent of Swiss investors identified the UAE as their leading investment destination.

The survey cited legislative transparency, political stability, a strong regulatory framework, ease of property ownership, security and stability, and the prospect of attractive returns as the main factors underpinning the country's appeal.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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