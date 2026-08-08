Videos show the UAE President walking among shoppers at The Galleria on Al Maryah Island
Abu Dhabi: Shoppers at The Galleria Al Maryah Island, one of Abu Dhabi's busiest shopping destinations, were met with an unexpected sight on Saturday as UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan was seen walking through the mall alongside a group of senior officials.
Videos shared widely on social media showed Sheikh Mohamed strolling through the mall, where he was accompanied by Sheikh Ahmed bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Deputy Chief of Staff of the UAE Armed Forces, Dr Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and Group CEO of ADNOC Executive Chairman of XRG Chairman of Masdar, and Ali Hammad Al Shamsi, Secretary-General of the Supreme Council for National Security.
The footage quickly went viral, with many social media users praising the President's humility and his close engagement with the public.
Commentators highlighted that, unlike many world leaders who rarely appear in crowded public places outside tightly controlled official events, Sheikh Mohamed was seen walking among shoppers in one of the UAE capital's busiest retail centres.
The appearance comes only days after Sheikh Mohamed was seen walking through central London during a visit to the UK, where he was also photographed alongside His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai.
Sheikh Mohamed is frequently seen interacting directly with members of the public during visits across the UAE, reinforcing an approach that has become a defining feature of the country's leadership and one that many residents say reflects accessibility, humility and a strong connection with society.