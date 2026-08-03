Dubai ruler stopped for selfies, greeted families and shook hands with children
London: Shoppers and pedestrians in London were met with an unexpected encounter this week when they spotted His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, strolling through the city's streets and shopping districts.
Accompanied by officials, Sheikh Mohammed stopped to greet members of the public, posed for selfies and shook hands with children, drawing smiles and excitement from passers-by.
The spontaneous interactions reflected the approachable style that has become one of his hallmarks, with many gathering to catch a glimpse of the Dubai ruler and exchange a few words.
The London appearance follows a series of public outings by Sheikh Mohammed in recent months, during which he has been seen walking through parks, shopping malls and restaurants across Dubai, often interacting informally with residents and visitors.
Wherever he goes, his presence draws crowds, turning ordinary moments into memorable encounters for those who meet him.