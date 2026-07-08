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Sheikh Hamdan meets Dubai students after gold medal win at London Olympiad

Dubai Crown Prince hails young innovators behind award-winning Smart Irrigation Train

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Sheikh Hamdan meets Dubai students after gold medal win at London Olympiad

Dubai: Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, met four students from Dubai Schools – Al Khawaneej after their gold medal win at the International Greenwich Olympiad, held in London from June 14 to 20, 2026.

In a post shared on X, Sheikh Hamdan named the students as Ali Al Jarwan, Khalifa Al Marzouqi, Omar Al Balushi, and Saeed Abu Al Shawareb. Their project, titled "Smart Irrigation Train," outperformed entries from more than 80 countries at the international competition.

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Crown prince described the students as a source of pride for the UAE and an inspiring example for their peers across Dubai. He added that creative minds represent the country's greatest national asset and serve as a driving force behind progress and prosperity.

Addressing students across Dubai, Sheikh Hamdan urged them to pursue knowledge with determination, set ambitious goals without limits, and make excellence a lifelong pursuit.

The International Greenwich Olympiad is a global competition that brings together students from around the world to showcase innovative projects across science, technology and sustainability.

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