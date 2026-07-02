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Sheikh Hamdan witnesses launch of Dubai Digital Twin Platform to drive smart city, AI, digital transformation

The platform integrates digital 3D models of more than 195,000 buildings

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Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai.
Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai.
Government of Dubai Media Office

Dubai: Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai, on Thursday witnessed the launch of the Dubai Digital Twin Platform during a workshop organised by Dubai Municipality.

Writing on his X account, Sheikh Hamdan said: “I witnessed the launch of the Dubai Digital Twin Platform during a workshop organised by Dubai Municipality. The platform integrates digital 3D models of more than 195,000 buildings, 330,000 public facilities, and 280,000 infrastructure assets across the emirate.”

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The Dubai Crown Prince said the project embodies the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to harness advanced technology and data to build a city that is better prepared for the future.

“It supports objectives of the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33, while strengthening the emirate's global competitiveness and leadership in digital transformation. In the race for excellence, leadership will ultimately belong to cities that shape integrated digital ecosystems and embrace artificial intelligence while fostering collaboration between the public and private sectors as well as entrepreneurs,” he said.

Through the Dubai Digital Twin Project, Dubai Municipality continues to harness advanced technologies to build a comprehensive digital replica of the emirate, bringing together spatial and operational data within a single platform. The project supports smarter urban planning, enhances the efficiency of asset and infrastructure management, and elevates quality of life.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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