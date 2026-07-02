The Dubai Crown Prince said the project embodies the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to harness advanced technology and data to build a city that is better prepared for the future.

“It supports objectives of the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33, while strengthening the emirate's global competitiveness and leadership in digital transformation. In the race for excellence, leadership will ultimately belong to cities that shape integrated digital ecosystems and embrace artificial intelligence while fostering collaboration between the public and private sectors as well as entrepreneurs,” he said.

Through the Dubai Digital Twin Project, Dubai Municipality continues to harness advanced technologies to build a comprehensive digital replica of the emirate, bringing together spatial and operational data within a single platform. The project supports smarter urban planning, enhances the efficiency of asset and infrastructure management, and elevates quality of life.