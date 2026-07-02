The platform integrates digital 3D models of more than 195,000 buildings
Dubai: Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai, on Thursday witnessed the launch of the Dubai Digital Twin Platform during a workshop organised by Dubai Municipality.
Writing on his X account, Sheikh Hamdan said: “I witnessed the launch of the Dubai Digital Twin Platform during a workshop organised by Dubai Municipality. The platform integrates digital 3D models of more than 195,000 buildings, 330,000 public facilities, and 280,000 infrastructure assets across the emirate.”
Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.
The Dubai Crown Prince said the project embodies the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to harness advanced technology and data to build a city that is better prepared for the future.
“It supports objectives of the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33, while strengthening the emirate's global competitiveness and leadership in digital transformation. In the race for excellence, leadership will ultimately belong to cities that shape integrated digital ecosystems and embrace artificial intelligence while fostering collaboration between the public and private sectors as well as entrepreneurs,” he said.
Through the Dubai Digital Twin Project, Dubai Municipality continues to harness advanced technologies to build a comprehensive digital replica of the emirate, bringing together spatial and operational data within a single platform. The project supports smarter urban planning, enhances the efficiency of asset and infrastructure management, and elevates quality of life.