GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 31°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
Government

Sheikh Hamdan approves Dh18 billion projects to accelerate Dubai's future growth

Crown Prince sanctions Al Khail Street Plan for corridor parallel to Sheikh Zayed Road

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence and Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai
Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence and Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai
WAM

Dubai: Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai, on Wednesday approved a package of major initiatives and projects worth Dh18 billion.

“During a meeting of The Executive Council, we approved a set of major initiatives and projects worth Dh18 billion. These include the Dubai Cultural Strategy 2033, comprising 40 strategic initiatives, and the Dubai Customs Strategy aimed at further strengthening Dubai's position as a global trade hub.”

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

Sheikh Hamdan also approved the First Al Khail Street Development Plan, which will create a new strategic corridor parallel to Sheikh Zayed Road, featuring a 15-kilometre elevated roadway that will serve 2.6 million people.

“Additionally, we approved the 'Dubai Population Now' Real-Time Population Census and Growth Monitoring Initiative, which provides real-time data to support decision-making following Dubai's population surpassing 4.58 million at the end of 2025, and the Emirati Talents Strategy in Private Education to create opportunities for 3,000 Emiratis by 2033,” the Crown Prince said.

Sheikh Hamdan also approved the Dubai Investor Register, a unified platform for individual and institutional investors across the emirate, including the free zones. He also approved a new visual identity for Dubai's address system, along with the launch of the Global Centre for Technology and Innovation in Islamic Finance.

He added: “Under the leadership and vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Dubai has become synonymous with ambition and achievement. Our development journey continues, our momentum never slows, and our initiatives keep evolving. The future will always be brighter for Dubai and its people.”

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
Show More
Related Topics:
Dubai

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Sheikh Hamdan reviews Dubai’s Education 33 Strategy to build future-ready students

Sheikh Hamdan reviews Dubai Education 33 progress

2m read
Sheikh Hamdan honours Sheikh Mohammed on Father’s Day

Sheikh Hamdan honours Sheikh Mohammed on Father’s Day

2m read
Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in the Al Dhafra Region, receives Jassem Mohamed Bu Ataba Al Zaabi, Chairman of the Department of Finance and Chairman of Modon Holding at Al Nakheel Palace in Abu Dhabi.

Hamdan bin Zayed reviews projects in Al Dhafra Region

2m read
Sheikh Hamdan reviews UAE defence system upgrades

Sheikh Hamdan reviews UAE defence system upgrades

1m read