Crown Prince sanctions Al Khail Street Plan for corridor parallel to Sheikh Zayed Road
Dubai: Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai, on Wednesday approved a package of major initiatives and projects worth Dh18 billion.
“During a meeting of The Executive Council, we approved a set of major initiatives and projects worth Dh18 billion. These include the Dubai Cultural Strategy 2033, comprising 40 strategic initiatives, and the Dubai Customs Strategy aimed at further strengthening Dubai's position as a global trade hub.”
Sheikh Hamdan also approved the First Al Khail Street Development Plan, which will create a new strategic corridor parallel to Sheikh Zayed Road, featuring a 15-kilometre elevated roadway that will serve 2.6 million people.
“Additionally, we approved the 'Dubai Population Now' Real-Time Population Census and Growth Monitoring Initiative, which provides real-time data to support decision-making following Dubai's population surpassing 4.58 million at the end of 2025, and the Emirati Talents Strategy in Private Education to create opportunities for 3,000 Emiratis by 2033,” the Crown Prince said.
Sheikh Hamdan also approved the Dubai Investor Register, a unified platform for individual and institutional investors across the emirate, including the free zones. He also approved a new visual identity for Dubai's address system, along with the launch of the Global Centre for Technology and Innovation in Islamic Finance.
He added: “Under the leadership and vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Dubai has become synonymous with ambition and achievement. Our development journey continues, our momentum never slows, and our initiatives keep evolving. The future will always be brighter for Dubai and its people.”