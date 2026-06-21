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Dubai Crown Prince pays tribute to Sheikh Mohammed on Father’s Day

We celebrate a father like no other, says Sheikh Hamdan

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Dubai Crown Prince pays tribute to Sheikh Mohammed on Father’s Day
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Dubai: Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai, paid tribute to his father, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, on Father's Day.

Sheikh Hamdan praised the lessons, values and leadership principles that have shaped generations of Emiratis and guided the country's development journey.

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In a message posted on social media, Sheikh Hamdan described Sheikh Mohammed as an exceptional father whose dedication to serving the nation, relentless ambition and commitment to excellence have inspired not only his family but the wider Emirati community.

He said Sheikh Mohammed had taught that serving the nation is an honour and that true success is measured by what people contribute, achieve and leave behind, adding that his father's words, actions and life journey continue to serve as a source of inspiration.

"On Father’s Day, we celebrate a father like no other. You taught us that serving the nation is an honour, and that true success is measured by what we give, what we achieve, and the impact we make. You showed us that ambition knows no limits,” Sheikh Hamdan wrote.

He added: “Your words guide us, your actions set the example, and your journey continues to inspire every Emirati. May Allah protect you and may we continue to benefit from your wisdom as a father, leader, and teacher."

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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