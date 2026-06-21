We celebrate a father like no other, says Sheikh Hamdan
Dubai: Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai, paid tribute to his father, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, on Father's Day.
Sheikh Hamdan praised the lessons, values and leadership principles that have shaped generations of Emiratis and guided the country's development journey.
In a message posted on social media, Sheikh Hamdan described Sheikh Mohammed as an exceptional father whose dedication to serving the nation, relentless ambition and commitment to excellence have inspired not only his family but the wider Emirati community.
He said Sheikh Mohammed had taught that serving the nation is an honour and that true success is measured by what people contribute, achieve and leave behind, adding that his father's words, actions and life journey continue to serve as a source of inspiration.
"On Father’s Day, we celebrate a father like no other. You taught us that serving the nation is an honour, and that true success is measured by what we give, what we achieve, and the impact we make. You showed us that ambition knows no limits,” Sheikh Hamdan wrote.
He added: “Your words guide us, your actions set the example, and your journey continues to inspire every Emirati. May Allah protect you and may we continue to benefit from your wisdom as a father, leader, and teacher."