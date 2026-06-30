Dubai’s Education 33 Strategy: Sheikh Hamdan reviews key education programmes

KHDA outlines major education programmes under Dubai’s Education 33 Strategy
Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, reviewed the progress of key education initiatives under Dubai’s Education 33 Strategy during a meeting with the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) at Emirates Towers.
The session focused on new programmes being rolled out this year and their implementation roadmap aimed at strengthening Dubai’s education system.
During the meeting, Sheikh Hamdan underlined that investing in people remains a core national priority, guided by the UAE leadership’s long-term vision.
He said high-quality education continues to be a cornerstone of the country’s development approach, reinforcing human capital as a driver of progress and empowerment.
Sheikh Hamdan said Dubai is working to build an integrated education system that reflects Emirati values while preparing talent capable of competing globally.
He emphasised the importance of equipping students with academic excellence, life skills, and strong national identity.
“Our goal will always be to build a generation equipped with life skills and everything needed to lead the future, enabling them to make a positive impact that serves their community and their nation,” he said.
He also noted the importance of strengthening Arabic language learning, student wellbeing, and future skills development.
The KHDA team presented updates on several initiatives aligned with the Education 33 Strategy.
Key focus areas include:
Strengthening Arabic language learning
Enhancing student wellbeing
Building life skills and future-ready competencies
The initiatives are designed to support learners and parents across all stages of education, from early learning to higher education.
The Education 33 Strategy aims to create a personalised learning journey for every student in Dubai, supporting education from early childhood through to lifelong learning.
It also promotes flexibility, independence, and continuous skill development to prepare learners for future challenges.
The meeting was attended by senior UAE and Dubai officials, including Omar Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications; Abdulla Mohammed Al Basti, Secretary General of The Executive Council of Dubai; and Aisha Miran, Director General of KHDA.
Dubai’s Education 33 Strategy reflects the emirate’s broader vision of lifelong learning, aiming to nurture a generation that is rooted in Emirati identity, open to global perspectives, and empowered to shape its own educational journey.