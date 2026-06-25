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Sheikh Hamdan approves landmark Dubai projects to boost heritage and quality of life

New initiatives include a falcon market, creek lighting and an AI-designed park

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Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Dubai continues to invest in innovative ideas that bring together heritage, technology, and quality of life for residents and visitors alike," the Crown Prince added, says Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed.
Dubai continues to invest in innovative ideas that bring together heritage, technology, and quality of life for residents and visitors alike," the Crown Prince added, says Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed.
X/@DXBMediaOffice

Dubai: Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence and Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai, on Thursday approved a new package of Dubai Municipality development projects aimed at enhancing quality of life, urban services and public spaces across the emirate.

Announcing the decision on his X account, Sheikh Hamdan said the initiatives reflect Dubai's continued commitment to investing in projects that combine heritage, innovation and sustainability.

"As part of our efforts to enhance quality of life and urban services across the emirate, I have approved a new package of Dubai Municipality projects," Sheikh Hamdan wrote.

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The projects include the Dubai Falcon Market, described as the first specialised market of its kind in the region, designed to celebrate the UAE's falconry heritage through a modern vision.

The package also features the Dubai Creek Lighting project, which will illuminate an eight-kilometre stretch of the historic waterway to create a distinctive night-time destination, as well as the world's first AI-designed park, developed with community participation and powered by artificial intelligence and data to shape the future of Dubai's public spaces.

"Dubai continues to invest in innovative ideas that bring together heritage, technology, and quality of life for residents and visitors alike," the Crown Prince added.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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