New initiatives include a falcon market, creek lighting and an AI-designed park
Dubai: Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence and Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai, on Thursday approved a new package of Dubai Municipality development projects aimed at enhancing quality of life, urban services and public spaces across the emirate.
Announcing the decision on his X account, Sheikh Hamdan said the initiatives reflect Dubai's continued commitment to investing in projects that combine heritage, innovation and sustainability.
"As part of our efforts to enhance quality of life and urban services across the emirate, I have approved a new package of Dubai Municipality projects," Sheikh Hamdan wrote.
The projects include the Dubai Falcon Market, described as the first specialised market of its kind in the region, designed to celebrate the UAE's falconry heritage through a modern vision.
The package also features the Dubai Creek Lighting project, which will illuminate an eight-kilometre stretch of the historic waterway to create a distinctive night-time destination, as well as the world's first AI-designed park, developed with community participation and powered by artificial intelligence and data to shape the future of Dubai's public spaces.
"Dubai continues to invest in innovative ideas that bring together heritage, technology, and quality of life for residents and visitors alike," the Crown Prince added.