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Sheikh Hamdan launches Dubai-it Award to recognise excellence in execution and achievement

The award celebrates ideas turned into action, vision into excellent results

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Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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The award categories span projects, institutions and individuals.
The award categories span projects, institutions and individuals.
Government of Dubai Media Office

Dubai: Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai, on Wednesday launched the Dubai-it Award that recognises individuals, projects, companies, and institutions that embody the Dubai-it philosophy by transforming bold ideas into exceptional achievements.

The award annually celebrates outstanding accomplishments that reflect Dubai’s progressive model, turning ambition into achievement, ideas into reality, and vision into tangible results delivered with excellence and distinction in record time.

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In a post on X, Sheikh Hamdan wrote: “It means delivering something exceptional with excellence, speed and impact, transforming bold ideas into reality, ambition into achievement, and vision into results the world can see. Inspired by the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and Dubai’s remarkable development journey, Dubai-it has become a philosophy of action that drives innovation and progress.”

Announcing the award launch, the Dubai Crown Prince said: “Today, we launch the Dubai-it Award, an annual recognition of individuals, projects, companies and institutions that embody this approach. The award celebrates achievement while inspiring the next generation of transformative success.”

The award aims to recognise those who transform bold ideas into tangible results and exceptional achievements, delivered with excellence and distinction and in record time. These achievements must reflect the 'Dubai-it' philosophy, which is rooted in transforming visions into a reality that the world can see, while fostering a culture of accomplishment and exceptional execution.

The broader context

The Dubai-it Award recognises individuals, projects, companies, and institutions that embody the Dubai-it philosophy and transform bold ideas into exceptional achievements.

The award annually celebrates outstanding accomplishments that reflect Dubai’s progressive model, turning ambition into achievement, ideas into reality, and vision into tangible results delivered with excellence and distinction in record time.

Award categories

The award features categories that span the areas of government work, real estate, economy, education, technology and community.

Projects

  • Government Project Delivering Exceptional Results in Record Time

    A government project that achieved tangible impact and exceptional outcomes through speed of execution and quality of delivery.

  • Technology-Driven Project Transforming Ideas into Impact

    A technology-enabled project that transformed an ambitious idea into measurable and sustainable impact through innovation and execution excellence.

  • Educational Project Embedding the Dubai-it Philosophy

    An educational project that promoted a culture of achievement, execution, accountability, and results while embedding Dubai’s philosophy of action.

  • Real Estate Project Creating Exceptional Urban Impact

    A real estate project that made a significant contribution to the city and generated tangible urban, economic, or social impact.

Institutions

  • Government Institution Distinguished by Speed and Results

    A government institution that made achievement, execution, and commitment to results an integral part of its organisational culture.

  • Company That Achieved Exceptional Transformation

    A company that delivered a significant transformation in its performance, operations, or market impact.

Individuals

  • Government Project Manager Who Delivered an Exceptional Achievement

    A government project manager who successfully transformed vision into measurable results through effective planning, execution excellence, and delivery in record time.

  • Entrepreneur Who Turned an Idea into Exceptional Success

    An entrepreneur who transformed a promising idea into a successful venture that delivered tangible results and meaningful impact in record time.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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