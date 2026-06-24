The award celebrates ideas turned into action, vision into excellent results
Dubai: Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai, on Wednesday launched the Dubai-it Award that recognises individuals, projects, companies, and institutions that embody the Dubai-it philosophy by transforming bold ideas into exceptional achievements.
The award annually celebrates outstanding accomplishments that reflect Dubai’s progressive model, turning ambition into achievement, ideas into reality, and vision into tangible results delivered with excellence and distinction in record time.
In a post on X, Sheikh Hamdan wrote: “It means delivering something exceptional with excellence, speed and impact, transforming bold ideas into reality, ambition into achievement, and vision into results the world can see. Inspired by the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and Dubai’s remarkable development journey, Dubai-it has become a philosophy of action that drives innovation and progress.”
Announcing the award launch, the Dubai Crown Prince said: “Today, we launch the Dubai-it Award, an annual recognition of individuals, projects, companies and institutions that embody this approach. The award celebrates achievement while inspiring the next generation of transformative success.”
The award aims to recognise those who transform bold ideas into tangible results and exceptional achievements, delivered with excellence and distinction and in record time. These achievements must reflect the 'Dubai-it' philosophy, which is rooted in transforming visions into a reality that the world can see, while fostering a culture of accomplishment and exceptional execution.
The Dubai-it Award recognises individuals, projects, companies, and institutions that embody the Dubai-it philosophy and transform bold ideas into exceptional achievements.
The award annually celebrates outstanding accomplishments that reflect Dubai’s progressive model, turning ambition into achievement, ideas into reality, and vision into tangible results delivered with excellence and distinction in record time.
The award features categories that span the areas of government work, real estate, economy, education, technology and community.
Government Project Delivering Exceptional Results in Record Time
A government project that achieved tangible impact and exceptional outcomes through speed of execution and quality of delivery.
Technology-Driven Project Transforming Ideas into Impact
A technology-enabled project that transformed an ambitious idea into measurable and sustainable impact through innovation and execution excellence.
Educational Project Embedding the Dubai-it Philosophy
An educational project that promoted a culture of achievement, execution, accountability, and results while embedding Dubai’s philosophy of action.
Real Estate Project Creating Exceptional Urban Impact
A real estate project that made a significant contribution to the city and generated tangible urban, economic, or social impact.
Government Institution Distinguished by Speed and Results
A government institution that made achievement, execution, and commitment to results an integral part of its organisational culture.
Company That Achieved Exceptional Transformation
A company that delivered a significant transformation in its performance, operations, or market impact.
Government Project Manager Who Delivered an Exceptional Achievement
A government project manager who successfully transformed vision into measurable results through effective planning, execution excellence, and delivery in record time.
Entrepreneur Who Turned an Idea into Exceptional Success
An entrepreneur who transformed a promising idea into a successful venture that delivered tangible results and meaningful impact in record time.