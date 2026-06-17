“Speed does not mean haste, quality does not mean slowness, and ambition has no value without execution,” he wrote in a post on the X platform. “Dubai-It” represents swift achievement, meticulous implementation and outcomes that are visible to the world within a short timeframe.

Sheikh Mohammed said the “Dubai-It” seeks to transfer Dubai’s philosophy of work to future generations, establish it as a culture across institutions and businesses, and serve as the foundation for the emirate’s next phase of growth and achievement.

“Our motto has always been we say what we do, and we do what we say,” Sheikh Mohammed said.

Dubai has become a byword for achievement. Dubai-It means achieving exceptional results in record time, just as Dubai transformed from a desert into a global city.

The initiative reflects Dubai’s longstanding emphasis on execution, innovation and competitiveness, principles that have underpinned its transformation into a global hub for business, tourism and investment.