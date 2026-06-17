GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 32°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
Government

Sheikh Mohammed launches 'Dubai-It' to embed culture of work philosophy and excellence

Initiative will pass on philosophy of rapid execution to future generations

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, launches 'Dubai-It' initiative.
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, launches 'Dubai-It' initiative.
WAM

Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has launched “Dubai-It”, a new initiative aimed at embedding Dubai’s distinctive work culture of rapid execution, excellence and results-driven delivery across government institutions and companies.

Announcing the initiative, Sheikh Mohammed said Dubai’s approach to work is built on achieving exceptional results in record time while maintaining quality and precision.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

“Speed does not mean haste, quality does not mean slowness, and ambition has no value without execution,” he wrote in a post on the X platform. “Dubai-It” represents swift achievement, meticulous implementation and outcomes that are visible to the world within a short timeframe.

Sheikh Mohammed said the “Dubai-It” seeks to transfer Dubai’s philosophy of work to future generations, establish it as a culture across institutions and businesses, and serve as the foundation for the emirate’s next phase of growth and achievement.

“Our motto has always been we say what we do, and we do what we say,” Sheikh Mohammed said.

Dubai has become a byword for achievement. Dubai-It means achieving exceptional results in record time, just as Dubai transformed from a desert into a global city.

The initiative reflects Dubai’s longstanding emphasis on execution, innovation and competitiveness, principles that have underpinned its transformation into a global hub for business, tourism and investment.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
Show More
Related Topics:
DubaiSheikh Mohammed bin Rashid

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum chairs the second meeting of the Supervisory Committee of Rashid Villages to review project progress.

Dubai advances Rashid Villages initiative

2m read
Al Maktoum Archive Uncovers Sheikh Rashid’s Link to England’s 1966 World Cup Triumph

Dubai's Sheikh Rashid attended the 1966 World Cup final

1m read
Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE.

Dubai approves second, larger Dh1.5b incentives package

2m read
Sheikh Mohammed meets Dubai admirer

Sheikh Mohammed meets Dubai admirer

1m read