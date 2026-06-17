Initiative will pass on philosophy of rapid execution to future generations
Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has launched “Dubai-It”, a new initiative aimed at embedding Dubai’s distinctive work culture of rapid execution, excellence and results-driven delivery across government institutions and companies.
Announcing the initiative, Sheikh Mohammed said Dubai’s approach to work is built on achieving exceptional results in record time while maintaining quality and precision.
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“Speed does not mean haste, quality does not mean slowness, and ambition has no value without execution,” he wrote in a post on the X platform. “Dubai-It” represents swift achievement, meticulous implementation and outcomes that are visible to the world within a short timeframe.
Sheikh Mohammed said the “Dubai-It” seeks to transfer Dubai’s philosophy of work to future generations, establish it as a culture across institutions and businesses, and serve as the foundation for the emirate’s next phase of growth and achievement.
“Our motto has always been we say what we do, and we do what we say,” Sheikh Mohammed said.
Dubai has become a byword for achievement. Dubai-It means achieving exceptional results in record time, just as Dubai transformed from a desert into a global city.
The initiative reflects Dubai’s longstanding emphasis on execution, innovation and competitiveness, principles that have underpinned its transformation into a global hub for business, tourism and investment.