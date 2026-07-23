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Sheikh Mohammed approves national programme to overhaul UAE statistics system

Initiative updates GDP measurement to reflect the digital and non-oil economy

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
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Sheikh Mohammed approves national programme to overhaul UAE statistics system
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Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, has approved the National Programme for Developing the Statistics System in the UAE, a sweeping initiative aimed at modernising the country's economic data framework to better reflect the rapid transformation of its economy.

The programme includes a comprehensive review of how the UAE's gross domestic product is measured, taking into account the accelerating growth of non-oil industries and the expansion of sectors including digital economy, technology, artificial intelligence and investment.

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It also seeks to enhance the accuracy, quality and reliability of official statistics in line with international standards and the UN System of National Accounts.

According to the UAE Government Media Office, the initiative is designed to provide a more comprehensive picture of the country's economic size, diversity and growth momentum, strengthening evidence-based policymaking and reinforcing investor confidence.

The updated statistical framework would support the UAE's ambition to consolidate its position as a leading global economic hub by ensuring official data keeps pace with structural changes across the national economy.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
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Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid

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