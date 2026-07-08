The sector remained the largest contributor to Dubai's economy, accounting for approximately 22 per cent of GDP. It also made a positive contribution of around 0.57 percentage points to overall economic growth, representing approximately 24 per cent of total growth achieved during the period.



The Information and Communication sector recorded 2.7 per cent growth from the corresponding period in 2025. Its real gross value-added reached Dh12.1 billion, compared with Dh11.8 billion in the same period of the previous year. The sector accounted for approximately 5.2 per cent of Dubai's economy and contributed 0.14 per cent to overall economic growth.



The sector’s gross value-added reached Dh32.4 billion in the first quarter of 2026, recording a growth of 6.5 per cent compared to the same period in 2025, and accounting for 14 per cent of total GDP. During Q1 2025, the sector contributed 13.4 per cent to Dubai's GDP, with a gross value added of Dh30.4 billion. This sector contributed 0.88 per cent to realised growth, equivalent to 37 per cent of the total growth recorded in the first quarter.



This sector contributed 4.5 per cent to Dubai’s GDP, with its value rising to Dh10.5 billion in Q1 2026, representing 3.6 per cent growth from the same period in 2025. In Q1 2025, the sector accounted for 4.5 of GDP, with a total value of Dh10.1 billion.