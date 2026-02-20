GOLD/FOREX
UAE GDP hits Dh1.4 trillion with economy growing 5.1% in first nine months

Non-oil sector tops Dh1 trillion after expanding 6.1% during first nine months

Nivetha Dayanand, Assistant Business Editor
Economists say the broad distribution of growth across sectors reflects structural resilience and sustained domestic demand supported by investment, infrastructure development and private sector expansion
Dubai: The UAE economy expanded steadily during the first nine months of 2025, with gross domestic product reaching about Dh1.4 trillion, supported by continued strength in non-oil sectors and broad-based growth across key industries.

Data released by the Federal Competitiveness and Statistics Centre showed GDP grew 5.1% year on year during the period, reflecting sustained economic momentum despite shifting global conditions.

Non-oil activities remained the primary growth driver, expanding 6.1% to exceed Dh1 trillion, reinforcing the country’s progress toward building a diversified economic structure.

Non-oil sectors lead growth

Financial and insurance activities recorded the strongest expansion at 9%, followed by construction at 8.7%, real estate at 7.9%, and manufacturing at 6.9%.

Wholesale and retail trade remained the largest contributor to non-oil output, accounting for 16.1% of the sector, while manufacturing contributed 13.9%. Financial services and construction followed with shares of 13.5% and 11.9% respectively.

The broad distribution of growth across sectors reflects structural resilience and sustained domestic demand supported by investment, infrastructure development and private sector expansion.

Minister of Economy and Tourism Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri said the results reflect long-term policy efforts to strengthen economic diversification.

The minister said the growth was driven by the country’s shift toward a knowledge-based economy supported by competitive legislation and an enabling business environment aligned with the national "We the UAE 2031" vision, which aims to double GDP to Dh3 trillion over the coming decade.

Hanan Ahli, Managing Director of the Federal Competitiveness and Statistics Centre, said the results demonstrate the strength of the UAE’s economic framework during a period of global transformation.

She said the integration of advanced technologies and artificial intelligence into national statistical systems has strengthened policy effectiveness and improved long-term development planning.

An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question.
