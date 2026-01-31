Dubai GDP hits Dh355 billion as economy grows 4.7%

Strong sector performance keeps emirate on steady growth path
Dubai: Dubai’s economy maintained strong momentum in 2025, posting steady growth across key sectors and reinforcing the emirate’s position as one of the region’s most resilient business hubs. Gross domestic product (GDP) reached about Dh355 billion in the first nine months of the year, including Dh113.8 billion in the third quarter alone.
The economy expanded by 4.7% during the nine-month period and by 5.3% in the third quarter compared with the same timeframe in 2024, reflecting broad-based activity across industries.
Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council, credited the progress to long-term planning and coordinated efforts across government and private sectors.
“Dubai’s economic progress is shaped by the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and realised through disciplined execution and collective effort,” Sheikh Hamdan said. “The figures reflect clear priorities, strong institutions and teams working with focus and commitment.”
He added that the emirate’s development model focuses on people, talent and sustainable growth while creating opportunities for future generations.
Human health and social work activities recorded the strongest growth, expanding 15.4% in the first nine months of 2025. The sector generated Dh5.3 billion in added value and accounted for 1.5% of GDP. Growth continued in the third quarter, rising 8.7% year-on-year to Dh2 billion.
Financial and insurance activities also delivered a solid performance, growing 8.5% to reach Dh42.8 billion and contributing 12% to GDP. In the third quarter alone, the sector climbed 12.9%, highlighting the strength of Dubai’s financial services landscape.
Construction matched that pace with 8.5% growth, producing roughly Dh23.9 billion and making up 6.7% of the economy. The steady expansion reflects ongoing infrastructure projects and real estate development across the city.
The real estate sector grew 6.7%, contributing 8.2% to GDP with a value of Dh29.1 billion. Quarterly growth stood at 6%, supported by continued demand for residential and commercial properties.
Information and communications posted a 4.8% increase, reaching Dh16.6 billion and accounting for 4.7% of GDP. The sector’s performance points to Dubai’s push towards a digital economy.
Hamad Obaid Al Mansoori, Director General of Digital Dubai, said the positive indicators highlight a diversified economy supported by investment in people and technology, as well as policies designed to turn global shifts into growth opportunities.
Accommodation and food services grew 4.7% to Dh12 billion, helped by a rise in tourism. Dubai welcomed 13.95 million international visitors in the first nine months of 2025 — a 5% increase from a year earlier. The sector expanded 4.3% in the third quarter.
Wholesale and retail trade remained the largest contributor to GDP, reaching Dh86.9 billion and recording 4.6% growth. In the third quarter, the sector accounted for nearly 26% of the economy.
Helal Saeed Almarri, Director General of the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism, said the results show the emirate’s ability not only to sustain growth but accelerate it.
He noted that alignment between policy, strategy and execution continues to attract both investment and talent, supporting businesses ranging from startups to multinational firms.
Other sectors collectively grew 2.2% during the nine-month period, adding to the overall upward trend.
With strong performances across finance, construction, tourism and emerging industries, Dubai appears firmly on track to meet the ambitions of its D33 economic agenda while strengthening its reputation as a global centre for trade, investment and innovation.
