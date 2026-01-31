GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 21°C
PRAYER TIMES
BUSINESS
BUSINESS

UAE records $1 trillion in non-oil foreign trade for first time

Non-oil exports exceeded Dh813 billion, recording an exceptional growth rate of 45%

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
UAE records $1 trillion in non-oil foreign trade for first time

Dubai: For the first time in its history, the UAE’s non-oil foreign trade has exceeded USD 1 trillion, reaching Dh3.8 trillion, in yet another major milestone in the country’s economic journey.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, announced the achievement in a post on his X account after reviewing the latest Foreign Trade Report.

His Highness stated that the record figure represents a 26 per cent increase compared to the previous year, demonstrating the accelerating momentum of the UAE’s diversified economic model.

He further noted that non-oil exports exceeded Dh813 billion, recording an exceptional growth rate of 45 percent year-on-year. 

Sheikh Mohammed highlighted that these figures were originally set as strategic targets to be achieved by 2031, yet 95 percent of those targets have been realised five years ahead of schedule, thanks to the effectiveness of national economic policies and long-term planning.

His Highness emphasised that the UAE’s investment environment has matured, its international partnerships have expanded significantly, and collaboration with the private sector has grown stronger, reinforcing global confidence in the UAE as a trusted economic partner.

“The world’s confidence in the UAE has been firmly established, by the grace of God,” His Highness said.

He concluded by congratulating national teams across the country on this historic achievement, stressing that the next phase requires doubling efforts, deepening partnerships with the private sector, and continuing to build a more resilient and future-ready economic model.

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

UAE unveils AI-powered tools to accelerate global trade

UAE unveils AI-powered tools to accelerate global trade

3m read
Ten vegan recipes to delight your taste buds

Ten vegan recipes to delight your taste buds

4m read
Sahana Kannappan, a Class 12 student at Indian High School, captured this view of Dubai Creek Harbour.

From deserts to skylines, readers capture UAE beauty

2m read
Looking to 2026, the UN trade body expects weaker growth as slower global activity, rising debt, higher trade costs and persistent uncertainty weigh on performance.

Global trade to exceed $35 trillion for first time

3m read