UAE records $1 trillion in non-oil foreign trade for first time

Non-oil exports exceeded Dh813 billion, recording an exceptional growth rate of 45%
Dubai: For the first time in its history, the UAE’s non-oil foreign trade has exceeded USD 1 trillion, reaching Dh3.8 trillion, in yet another major milestone in the country’s economic journey.
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, announced the achievement in a post on his X account after reviewing the latest Foreign Trade Report.
His Highness stated that the record figure represents a 26 per cent increase compared to the previous year, demonstrating the accelerating momentum of the UAE’s diversified economic model.
He further noted that non-oil exports exceeded Dh813 billion, recording an exceptional growth rate of 45 percent year-on-year.
Sheikh Mohammed highlighted that these figures were originally set as strategic targets to be achieved by 2031, yet 95 percent of those targets have been realised five years ahead of schedule, thanks to the effectiveness of national economic policies and long-term planning.
His Highness emphasised that the UAE’s investment environment has matured, its international partnerships have expanded significantly, and collaboration with the private sector has grown stronger, reinforcing global confidence in the UAE as a trusted economic partner.
“The world’s confidence in the UAE has been firmly established, by the grace of God,” His Highness said.
He concluded by congratulating national teams across the country on this historic achievement, stressing that the next phase requires doubling efforts, deepening partnerships with the private sector, and continuing to build a more resilient and future-ready economic model.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox