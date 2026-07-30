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Dubai Holding contributes 13.5% to Dubai GDP in 2025

First impact report highlights Dh500 billion portfolio and wider economic contribution

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Dubai Holding has published its first Achievements Report titled "A Legacy of Growth".
Dubai Holding has published its first Achievements Report titled "A Legacy of Growth".
Dubai Holding

Dubai: Dubai Holding has published "A Legacy of Growth", its first Impact Report, offering a data-driven assessment of the group's contribution to Dubai's economic and social development over the past two decades.

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The diversified global investment company said it contributed 13.5 per cent to Dubai's gross domestic product (GDP) in 2025, while supporting economic activity equivalent to around 30 per cent of the emirate's GDP through its broader ecosystem of businesses, destinations and master-planned communities.

Dubai Holding, which manages assets worth more than Dh 500 billion across 10 sectors, said the report highlights the role of its diversified portfolio in driving investment, tourism, real estate, hospitality, retail and other strategic industries.

The report outlines the group's contribution to Dubai's long-term economic growth, underscoring its role in supporting diversification, creating jobs and strengthening the emirate's competitiveness as a global destination for business, investment and innovation.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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