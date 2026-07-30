First impact report highlights Dh500 billion portfolio and wider economic contribution
Dubai: Dubai Holding has published "A Legacy of Growth", its first Impact Report, offering a data-driven assessment of the group's contribution to Dubai's economic and social development over the past two decades.
The diversified global investment company said it contributed 13.5 per cent to Dubai's gross domestic product (GDP) in 2025, while supporting economic activity equivalent to around 30 per cent of the emirate's GDP through its broader ecosystem of businesses, destinations and master-planned communities.
Dubai Holding, which manages assets worth more than Dh 500 billion across 10 sectors, said the report highlights the role of its diversified portfolio in driving investment, tourism, real estate, hospitality, retail and other strategic industries.
The report outlines the group's contribution to Dubai's long-term economic growth, underscoring its role in supporting diversification, creating jobs and strengthening the emirate's competitiveness as a global destination for business, investment and innovation.