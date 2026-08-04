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UAE GDP grows 3% to Dh485 billion in first quarter of 2026

Non-oil activity grew 4.8% and accounted for 79.4% of the national economy

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Nivetha Dayanand, Assistant Business Editor
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Abu Dhabi skyline
Abu Dhabi skyline
AFP

Dubai: The UAE economy grew by 3% in the first quarter of 2026, with real gross domestic product reaching Dh485 billion at constant prices.

Non-oil GDP expanded by 4.8% during the period, increasing its contribution to 79.4% of the national economy.

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Nivetha Dayanand
Nivetha DayanandAssistant Business Editor
Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.
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