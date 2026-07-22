du profit rises 12.6% during the first-half as service revenue grows

Quarterly revenue rose 4.6% to Dh4.08 billion, while net profit increased 9.8% to Dh798 million. Service revenue climbed 6.7% to Dh3.01 billion. EBITDA advanced 9.2% to Dh1.99 billion, while the quarterly margin increased by two percentage points to 48.8%.

Du’s board approved an interim cash dividend of 26 fils per share, up 8.3% from a year earlier. The results came despite slower growth during the second quarter, when regional tensions affected subscriber activations, tourism and consumer spending.

Revenue for the six months ended June rose 5.8% from a year earlier to Dh8.20 billion, while service revenue increased 7.7% to Dh6.03 billion, the company said on Wednesday. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation rose 10.5% to Dh4.03 billion. The EBITDA margin widened by 2.1 percentage points to 49.2%.

Du ended the second quarter with 9.3 million mobile subscribers, up 1.6% from a year earlier. The company said growth had moderated from previous periods because of lower activation levels since the start of the regional conflict.

The company said its data centre projects were accelerating as it moved closer to launching services under an agreement with an unnamed global hyperscaler. It did not disclose the expected launch date or investment value.

Malek Al Malek, Chairman of du, said the company had continued to diversify its investment programmes and strengthen its digital infrastructure capabilities during the first half.

“These efforts enabled us to sustain both top-line and bottom-line growth despite a softer monetisation trend and a cautious spending environment, demonstrating the resilience of our business model,” Al Hassawi said.

Justin Varghese Your Money Editor

Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.