du posts record profit and revenue growth in 2025, lifts dividend to 64 fils

Dubai: Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (du) posted higher revenues, rising profitability, and its highest dividend on record when it reported its last set of financial results for 2025.

On the back of the performance and a strong balance sheet, du’s board recommended a total dividend of 64 fils per share for 2025, including a final dividend of 40 fils for the second half of the year.

The company’s mobile subscriber base grew 8.8 percent year on year to 9.7 million by the end of 2025, with net additions of 788,000 over the year.

du said its outlook remains positive as it continues to scale digital platforms, expand cloud, AI, and data centre services, and deepen monetisation across its connectivity and digital infrastructure businesses.

Justin Varghese Your Money Editor

Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.