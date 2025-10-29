e& reports 29% surge in Q3 revenue to Dh18.6 billion

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) climbed 29.2% year-on-year in Q3 to Dh8.4 billion, maintaining a margin of 45%. For the first nine months, EBITDA stood at Dh23.8 billion, up 22.3% with a margin of 44.4%. The group’s total subscriber base reached 202.2 million in the third quarter, marking a 14% annual increase. In the UAE, subscribers grew 6.9% year-on-year to 15.7 million, driven by rising demand for advanced digital services and intelligent connectivity.