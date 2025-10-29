GOLD/FOREX
e& reports 29% surge in Q3 revenue to Dh18.6 billion

Group posts 39.7% profit growth to Dh11.8b in nine months, driven by AI

Nivetha Dayanand, Assistant Business Editor
For the first nine months, EBITDA stood at Dh23.8 billion, up 22.3% with a margin of 44.4%.
Dubai: e& has reported consolidated revenue of Dh18.6 billion ($5.06 billion) for the third quarter of 2025, a 29.2% surge from a year earlier, reflecting the group’s strong digital expansion and continued growth across business verticals.

For the first nine months of 2025, consolidated revenue rose 25.3% year-on-year to Dh53.5 billion ($14.57 billion), supported by steady momentum in the group’s technology and connectivity operations. Net profit for the quarter reached Dh3 billion ($816.88 million), bringing total profit for the nine-month period to Dh11.8 billion, up 39.7% year-on-year.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) climbed 29.2% year-on-year in Q3 to Dh8.4 billion, maintaining a margin of 45%. For the first nine months, EBITDA stood at Dh23.8 billion, up 22.3% with a margin of 44.4%. The group’s total subscriber base reached 202.2 million in the third quarter, marking a 14% annual increase. In the UAE, subscribers grew 6.9% year-on-year to 15.7 million, driven by rising demand for advanced digital services and intelligent connectivity.

“Across our verticals, we are delivering strong growth while investing in next-generation digital infrastructure, AI capabilities, and partnerships,” said Hatem Dowidar, Group CEO of e&. “This is the outcome of a deliberate strategy to build long-term advantages through talent, capabilities, and infrastructure that creates lasting value for our customers and shareholders.”

Dowidar said the company continues to play a vital role in advancing the UAE’s digital leadership while expanding its international footprint. “From launching the region’s first 5.5G network to empowering new Emirati talent, we strengthened both our competitiveness and our contribution to the UAE’s knowledge-based economy,” he said.

