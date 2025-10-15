e& money set to debut UAE's first PayPal-linked wallet

This integration will reshape payment processing for freelancers, digital creators, and regular consumers, facilitating instant transfers and minimising reliance on banking routines. Account holders can shift funds from PayPal to e& money at pre-set exchange rates, with all charges transparent up front, removing unexpected costs. Efficiency and clarity for digital financial activity both improve under this system.

e& money will introduce the UAE’s first digital wallet with a direct PayPal link, targeting a launch on 15 October 2025. This agreement gives account holders the capability to reach and withdraw PayPal balances in dirhams straight from the e& money app. The move signals a notable progression in UAE’s digital payments infrastructure.

Transferred funds will be available every hour of the day for bill payments, peer payments, ATM withdrawals, and card purchases. The service aligns with the UAE’s strategy to promote cashless, accessible digital finance and serves as an entry point for further collaboration between e& money and PayPal. Plans include additional product development and further integration of international payment platforms.

Melike Kara, CEO of e& money, remarked: “Cross-border commerce depends on fast, reliable payment rails. By joining forces with PayPal, we’ll be eliminating the friction freelancers, creators, and everyday consumers face when bringing their earnings into the local economy. This is what financial inclusion looks like in action: Instant, transparent, and secure.”

Otto Williams, SVP, Regional Head and General Manager at PayPal Middle East and Africa, stated: “The UAE continues to stand out as one of the world’s most dynamic markets for digital innovation. Partnering with e& demonstrates PayPal’s commitment to fuelling growth and opportunity for the future. By combining our global network and trusted capabilities with e&’s regional leadership, we’re empowering people and businesses to shop, send money, and transact across borders with greater ease than ever before.”

e& money and PayPal jointly revealed this partnership, outlining a phased approach. The initial phase permits PayPal account holders to shift balances instantly to e& money; later, a second phase will introduce two-way movement between platforms, expanding flexibility for users. Both organisations will enter PayPal World, joining major global payment platforms.

Justin Varghese Your Money Editor

Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.