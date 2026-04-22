du posts 15.5% profit growth in Q1 despite March slowdown linked to regional tensions

Dubai: Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (du) reported a strong set of first-quarter results for 2026, with revenue and profit growth supported by solid performance in the early part of the year, despite a slowdown in March linked to regional geopolitical developments.

“March presented a change in the operating environment, that resulted in significant reduction of tourist inflows and inbound roaming activity, some pressure on gross subscriber additions, and short-term ARPU softness as both consumers and businesses moderated discretionary spending,” said Fahad Al Hassawi, chief executive officer of du.

The performance was driven by strong commercial momentum in January and February across mobile, fixed, and enterprise segments, supported by disciplined execution and stable demand. March, though, brought a shift in operating conditions, with external factors weighing on activity.

The company said revenue rose 6.9% year-on-year to Dh4.1 billion in the three months to March 31, while net profit increased 15.5% to Dh834 million. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) climbed 11.7% to Dh2.0 billion, with margins expanding to 49.5%, marking a record level for the operator.

While du maintained its full-year guidance, it said more clarity is needed before making any change to its outlook. The first-quarter results show that the company’s business model remained resilient, even as travel-related activity and customer spending came under pressure in March.

The company said its balance sheet remains unleveraged, supported by strong cash generation. In April, it refinanced a Dh2 billion revolving credit facility with improved terms and a seven-year tenor, strengthening liquidity and financial flexibility.

Justin Varghese Your Money Editor

Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.