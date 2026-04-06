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DAMAC records Dh3.12 billion in March sales as Q1 property activity surges

Strong demand and investor confidence drive Dubai property surge in Q1

Last updated:
Nivetha Dayanand, Assistant Business Editor
2 MIN READ
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DAMAC Islands 2
DAMAC Islands 2
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Dubai: Dubai’s property market closed March with a clear leader, with DAMAC Properties topping sales activity by a wide margin as demand held firm despite regional tensions.

The developer recorded Dh3.12 billion in sales across 1,106 transactions during the month, placing it well ahead of peers in terms of deal volume.

That performance capped a strong first quarter, with DAMAC selling 3,663 units. The developer has a pipeline of more than 55,000 units and has already completed over 50,000 homes.

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Construction timelines across projects remain on track, with handovers proceeding as scheduled, adding to buyer confidence at a time when global uncertainty is shaping investment decisions.

Market momentum remains strong

Dubai’s broader real estate market continues to expand at pace, with total sales reaching Dh246.12 billion in the first quarter of 2026. That marks a 72.46% increase compared to Dh142.7 billion during the same period last year, highlighting the scale of demand flowing into the market.

The surge reflects continued interest from both regional and international investors, drawn by stable returns, strong infrastructure and a well-regulated market environment.

“Despite political tensions across the region, the fundamentals of Dubai’s real estate market remain exceptionally strong. Demand continues to grow, and investor confidence in Dubai remains robust, reinforcing the emirate’s position as one of the world’s most attractive investment destinations,” said Amira Sajwani, Managing Director of DAMAC Properties.

Her remarks come at a time when global investors are reassessing risk exposure, yet Dubai continues to attract capital across both ready and off-plan segments.

Strong transaction volumes and rising quarterly sales point to a market that remains active and competitive, with limited signs of slowdown in buyer appetite.

Developers are responding by maintaining delivery timelines and expanding pipelines, while buyers are focusing on long-term value and execution track records when making decisions.

Nivetha Dayanand
Nivetha DayanandAssistant Business Editor
Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.
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