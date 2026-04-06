Strong demand and investor confidence drive Dubai property surge in Q1
Dubai: Dubai’s property market closed March with a clear leader, with DAMAC Properties topping sales activity by a wide margin as demand held firm despite regional tensions.
The developer recorded Dh3.12 billion in sales across 1,106 transactions during the month, placing it well ahead of peers in terms of deal volume.
That performance capped a strong first quarter, with DAMAC selling 3,663 units. The developer has a pipeline of more than 55,000 units and has already completed over 50,000 homes.
Construction timelines across projects remain on track, with handovers proceeding as scheduled, adding to buyer confidence at a time when global uncertainty is shaping investment decisions.
Dubai’s broader real estate market continues to expand at pace, with total sales reaching Dh246.12 billion in the first quarter of 2026. That marks a 72.46% increase compared to Dh142.7 billion during the same period last year, highlighting the scale of demand flowing into the market.
The surge reflects continued interest from both regional and international investors, drawn by stable returns, strong infrastructure and a well-regulated market environment.
“Despite political tensions across the region, the fundamentals of Dubai’s real estate market remain exceptionally strong. Demand continues to grow, and investor confidence in Dubai remains robust, reinforcing the emirate’s position as one of the world’s most attractive investment destinations,” said Amira Sajwani, Managing Director of DAMAC Properties.
Her remarks come at a time when global investors are reassessing risk exposure, yet Dubai continues to attract capital across both ready and off-plan segments.
Strong transaction volumes and rising quarterly sales point to a market that remains active and competitive, with limited signs of slowdown in buyer appetite.
Developers are responding by maintaining delivery timelines and expanding pipelines, while buyers are focusing on long-term value and execution track records when making decisions.