Another 146,000 homes are in the pipeline for 2027, followed by 120,100 in 2028. Delivery timelines may move, but the report suggests that delayed projects are more likely to push supply into later periods than remove it from the market.

“The outlook for the rest of the year will depend on how quickly conditions stabilise, the absorption of the supply pipeline and the level of demand from end-users and investors. Opportunistic investors remain active, Dubai’s structural fundamentals remain intact and all the factors that have always supported Dubai’s long-term market appeal hold strong,” Arthur added.

“Looking ahead, we are likely to see fewer transaction volumes in Q2, when the combined effects of regional uncertainty, the 60 to 90-day lag in registrations and a reduction in new project launches will be reflected in market activity and transaction data,” he said.

Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.