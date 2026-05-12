DEWA sees best-ever Q1 profit, revenue on higher demand, clean energy growth

Total desalination capacity reached 555 MIGD, with SWRO technology now accounting for 23% of DEWA’s water production mix. The utility said it expects to add another 120 MIGD of SWRO capacity during 2026.

Desalinated water production also hit a quarterly record of 37.57 billion imperial gallons, up 5.51% from a year earlier. DEWA said it added 60 million imperial gallons per day (MIGD) of desalination capacity during the quarter through the commissioning of Block A of the Hassyan Sea Water Reverse Osmosis (SWRO) plant.

"Consolidated net profit for the first quarter increased by nearly 90 percent compared with the same period last year, while clean energy accounted for 18.5 percent of total power generated during the quarter.”

The company distributes dividends semi-annually in April and October. DEWA held its annual general assembly on April 2 and paid the latest dividend on April 20 based on an April 13 record date.

The utility distributed Dh3.1 billion in dividends in April for the second half of 2025 and said it expects, subject to approvals, to distribute another Dh3.1 billion in October for the first half of 2026.

The utility also commissioned two 132kV substations and 400 substations operating at 11-6.6kV during the quarter. DEWA expanded its EV Green Charger network to 2,223 charging points across Dubai, including stations operated in partnership with government and private sector entities.

DEWA added 19,803 customer accounts during the first quarter. Over the 12 months to the end of March, customer accounts increased by 65,086, representing annual growth of 5.08%.

Justin Varghese Your Money Editor

Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.