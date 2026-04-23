GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 29°C
PRAYER TIMES
BUSINESS
BUSINESS
Business /
Banking & Insurance

FAB profit rises in Q1 despite dent in client activity late in quarter from regional tensions

UAE lender reports resilient earnings and balance sheet growth amid market volatility

Last updated:
Justin Varghese, Your Money Editor
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
FAB profit rises in Q1 despite dent in client activity late in quarter from regional tensions
Supplied

Dubai: First Abu Dhabi Bank reported a rise in first-quarter earnings, supported by lending growth and diversified income, even as regional tensions weighed on client activity toward the end of the period.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

Operating income increased 6% year-on-year to Dh9.34 billion, while operating profit rose 5% to Dh7.22 billion. Net profit came in at Dh5.01 billion, with return on tangible equity at 17.8%.

Pressure from geopolitical developments became more visible late in the quarter.

“Our first-quarter performance demonstrates the underlying strengths of our diversified franchise, with consistent execution through a period of heightened regional tensions and market volatility,” said Lars Kramer, Group Chief Financial Officer.

He added that fee-based and trading income helped offset softer activity, “mitigating the impact of dampened client flows towards the end of the quarter.”

Only limited disruption

The bank said it maintained operations with “only limited disruption” despite the shifting environment, citing strong capital, liquidity, and established business continuity protocols.

The bank’s performance reflected steady business momentum across divisions, alongside continued balance sheet expansion. Total assets grew 6% year-to-date to Dh1.49 trillion, surpassing the $400 billion mark for the first time. Loans rose 8% to Dh668 billion, while customer deposits increased 4% to Dh871 billion.

Asset quality improved, with the non-performing loan ratio declining to 2.1%, while liquidity and capital ratios remained comfortably above regulatory thresholds.

Diversified income support

Revenue growth was driven in part by a 12% increase in net interest income to Dh5.61 billion, while non-interest income accounted for 40% of total revenue. Investment banking and markets contributed 35% of group revenue, supported by deal activity and client engagement.

Chief Executive Hana Al Rostamani said the results reflected “a more volatile backdrop towards the end of the quarter,” while highlighting the bank’s ability to deliver consistent returns across cycles.

She pointed to continued investment in technology and artificial intelligence, alongside strong credit ratings and regulatory support, as key factors underpinning resilience.

Across business segments, wholesale banking and investment banking recorded double-digit revenue growth, while retail and wealth operations expanded through deposit inflows and client acquisition. International operations accounted for nearly a quarter of total revenue, supported by lending growth across more than 20 markets.

The results underscore how Gulf lenders are navigating solid domestic demand alongside external geopolitical risks, with diversified income streams helping cushion volatility in client activity.

Justin Varghese
Justin VargheseYour Money Editor
Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.
Show More
Related Topics:
First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB)UAE digital bankingUS-Israel-Iran war

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Emirates NBD head office in Dubai, UAE

ENBD profit growth offsets geopolitical uncertainty

47m ago2m read
RAKBANK posts record Q1 profit of Dh1 billion

RAKBANK posts record Q1 profit of Dh1 billion

1m read
Emirates NBD head office in Dubai, UAE

Emirates NBD secures $2.25b in long-term financing

2m read
Headquartered in Dubai, DAE operates across two divisions—DAE Capital and DAE Engineering—and serves more than 200 airline customers in over 80 countries.

DAE secures $2.8b credit, total rises to $4b

2m read