FAB profit rises in Q1 despite dent in client activity late in quarter from regional tensions

Dubai: First Abu Dhabi Bank reported a rise in first-quarter earnings, supported by lending growth and diversified income, even as regional tensions weighed on client activity toward the end of the period.

The bank’s performance reflected steady business momentum across divisions, alongside continued balance sheet expansion. Total assets grew 6% year-to-date to Dh1.49 trillion, surpassing the $400 billion mark for the first time. Loans rose 8% to Dh668 billion, while customer deposits increased 4% to Dh871 billion.

Across business segments, wholesale banking and investment banking recorded double-digit revenue growth, while retail and wealth operations expanded through deposit inflows and client acquisition. International operations accounted for nearly a quarter of total revenue, supported by lending growth across more than 20 markets.

Chief Executive Hana Al Rostamani said the results reflected “a more volatile backdrop towards the end of the quarter,” while highlighting the bank’s ability to deliver consistent returns across cycles.

Revenue growth was driven in part by a 12% increase in net interest income to Dh5.61 billion, while non-interest income accounted for 40% of total revenue. Investment banking and markets contributed 35% of group revenue, supported by deal activity and client engagement.

Justin Varghese Your Money Editor

Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.