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US authorises sale of $2 billion in anti-drone weapons to Kuwait

Counter-drone deal with Anduril to strengthen Kuwait amid tensions with Iran

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AFP
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A general view of the U.S. Capitol on June 01, 2026 in Washington, DC.
A general view of the U.S. Capitol on June 01, 2026 in Washington, DC.
AFP-ANNA MONEYMAKER

The United States announced Friday its approval of a $1.98 billion arms sale to Kuwait, one of the Gulf countries hit by Iranian strikes during the Middle East war.

In a statement, the US State Department said it would allow purchases of counter-drone technology from defense company Anduril, which was founded by a supporter of President Donald Trump.

"This proposed sale will support the foreign policy and national security objectives of the United States by improving the security of a major non-NATO ally that has been an important force for political stability and economic progress in the Middle East," the statement said.

Earlier this week, Kuwait officials "condemned Iranian aggression" when a drone strike on its international airport killed one person and injured 63 others. 

Tehran denied involvement in the attack, saying it was "an error in the American Patriot systems," referring to a US anti-missile battery. 

The attacks came despite the April 8 ceasefire that paused the war sparked by the February 28 US-Israeli bombing of Iran, and has largely held despite sporadic exchanges of fire.

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