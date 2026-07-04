America’s 250th birthday: US marks independence amid heatwave and political divide

Nation’s 250th birthday blends celebration, searing temperatures and division
The 250th anniversary of American independence is unfolding against a backdrop of political polarisation and an intense heat wave affecting millions across multiple states, as celebrations get underway nationwide on Saturday.
The signing of the Declaration of Independence — one of history’s most celebrated expressions of democratic ideals — is being marked in a variety of ways. President Donald Trump, set to play a central role in the festivities, is scheduled to speak on the National Mall in Washington ahead of what is being billed as a historically large fireworks display over the US capital.
Trump was in South Dakota on Friday at Mount Rushmore, where he delivered a sharply worded speech on the threat of communism in the US, with the carved images of four former presidents behind him.
Across the country, fireworks displays are planned over Chicago’s Navy Pier and against the skyline of New York City, which also hosted a midnight ball drop to mark the holiday in New Year’s Eve-style celebrations. Bristol, Rhode Island, known as the site of the nation’s oldest Independence Day celebrations dating back to 1785, is also marking the milestone.
In Los Angeles, Queen Latifah is set to host a concert featuring performances by The Smashing Pumpkins and Chris Stapleton, with Chaka Khan appearing as a special guest.
Anticipation for the 250th anniversary has been building for much of the year, offering Americans an opportunity to reflect on the country’s complex history — from former colonists of an empire to global superpower.
However, many planned events have been disrupted as parts of the East Coast face extreme heat, with temperatures in some areas reaching or exceeding triple digits.
In Washington, the Great American State Fair was closed for several hours on Friday afternoon during peak heat conditions, while the city’s Independence Day parade scheduled for Saturday was cancelled.
By contrast, conditions on the West Coast remained relatively mild. The Pacific Northwest saw temperatures in the 60s on Friday, along with light showers in some areas.
In Issaquah, a Seattle suburb, Megan Kurowski, 31, took her two dogs to a park ahead of work, saying she was looking forward to celebrating the milestone holiday and possibly watching fireworks from a paddleboard.
“Everyone’s just, from what it seems, been pretty excited about celebrating 250 years,” she said.
The holiday weekend overlaps with a packed cultural and sporting calendar.
More than a dozen Major League Baseball games are scheduled for Saturday, while World Cup matches — hosted in the US for the first time in 32 years — are set for Houston and Philadelphia following Argentina’s overtime win over Cape Verde near Miami on Friday.
Pop culture also adds to the weekend buzz, with references circulating online to Taylor Swift’s reported wedding to football player Travis Kelce in New York City, while Madonna has released her 15th studio album, a dance-focused collection.
The celebrations come amid deepening political and cultural divisions across the country, spanning debates over race, class, immigration and governance.
At Mount Rushmore on Friday, Trump described communism as a “mortal threat to American liberty”.
“It is the greatest threat to our country, including World War I, World War II, Pearl Harbour or even 9/11,” he said.
Without naming Trump directly, New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani — a Democrat and democratic socialist — appeared to respond during a speech on Friday, referencing the resilience of American ideals.
“Those ideals upon which our nation was built — they are strong enough to endure any authoritarian regime, but only if we reach for them,” he said.
Ahead of the holiday, auto technician Joe Fuqua-Bejarano in Topeka, Kansas, said Americans are defined more by resilience than politics.
“We’ve just all got to find unity somewhere, whether that’s in laughter or perseverance, and keep everybody cool,” he said from a fireworks stand where he is working a busy seasonal job.
In Newcastle, Washington, Jerry Chin said he was unaware of the 250th anniversary celebrations and planned a quiet holiday at home with his wife and dogs, who are afraid of fireworks.
“America’s a great place,” he said, “but there are some concerns.”