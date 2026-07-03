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US unveils commemorative passport to mark 250 years of independence

Special edition travel document celebrates America's founding and features custom artwork

Last updated:
Balaram Menon, Senior Web Editor
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A limited edition U.S. Passport featuring US President Donald Trump, on display at the State Department exhibit of the 'Great American State Fair' on the National Mall n Washington, DC.
A limited edition U.S. Passport featuring US President Donald Trump, on display at the State Department exhibit of the 'Great American State Fair' on the National Mall n Washington, DC.
AFP

The United States has unveiled a special commemorative passport to celebrate the 250th anniversary of American independence, combining a redesigned travel document with plans to modernise and digitise much of the passport application process.

The limited-edition passport, which will be available from July 6, features custom artwork and enhanced imagery inspired by key moments in American history while retaining the same security features as the standard US passport.

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Announcing the launch in Washington, the US State Department said the new passport pays tribute to the country's founding and reflects its commitment to "lead, innovate and inspire" in the years ahead.

A symbol of American identity

The launch comes as Americans prepare to celebrate Independence Day on July 4, marking 250 years since the country's founding and honouring the ideals of liberty, self-government and national unity.

The State Department described the commemorative passport as a way for citizens to carry a piece of that history with them.

"The commemorative passport is a fitting tribute to America's birthday, offering Americans a tangible connection to our founding and a symbol of the freedom to explore the world," it said.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said the passport represents far more than a document used for international travel.

"The passport is not just a travel document; it's incredibly valuable because of what it means," Rubio said at the launch event. "It's a tremendous source of pride for many of us when we travel abroad and present that American passport."

Push to modernise passport services

Rubio said the commemorative edition is part of a broader effort to modernise the US passport system, with the government planning to digitise much of the application process in the coming months.

He also revealed that he had presented the first commemorative passport to President Donald Trump earlier in the day.

"I gave the President this this morning and he loved it," Rubio said. "He wanted to keep it for a few days because he wants to show it to everybody who comes into the office."

Balaram Menon
Balaram MenonSenior Web Editor
Balaram brings more than two decades of experience in the media industry, combining sharp editorial judgment with a deep understanding of digital news dynamics. Since 2004, he has been a core member of the gulfnews.com digital team, playing a key role in shaping its identity. Passionate about current affairs, politics, cricket, and entertainment, Balaram thrives on stories that spark conversation. His strength lies in adapting to the fast-changing news landscape and curating compelling content that resonates with readers.
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