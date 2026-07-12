UAE denounces Iranian drone strike targeting Kuwait

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the attack was a blatant violation of Kuwait's sovereignty and posed a threat to the country's security and stability.

Abu Dhabi: The UAE on Sunday strongly condemned the Iranian drone attack on Kuwait, which targeted three land border posts and an offshore drilling platform operated by the Kuwait Oil Company, causing material damage and injuring a worker.

The ministry reaffirmed the UAE's full solidarity with Kuwait and its support for all measures aimed at safeguarding the country's security and stability. It also wished the injured worker a speedy recovery.

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