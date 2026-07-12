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UAE denounces Iranian drone strike targeting Kuwait

Attack hit border posts and an oil platform, causing damage and injuring one worker

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Balaram Menon, Senior Web Editor
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Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) calls the strike a blatant violation of Kuwait's sovereignty and backs efforts to safeguard its security.
Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) calls the strike a blatant violation of Kuwait's sovereignty and backs efforts to safeguard its security.

Abu Dhabi: The UAE on Sunday strongly condemned the Iranian drone attack on Kuwait, which targeted three land border posts and an offshore drilling platform operated by the Kuwait Oil Company, causing material damage and injuring a worker.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the attack was a blatant violation of Kuwait's sovereignty and posed a threat to the country's security and stability.

The ministry reaffirmed the UAE's full solidarity with Kuwait and its support for all measures aimed at safeguarding the country's security and stability. It also wished the injured worker a speedy recovery.

Balaram Menon
Balaram MenonSenior Web Editor
Balaram brings more than two decades of experience in the media industry, combining sharp editorial judgment with a deep understanding of digital news dynamics. Since 2004, he has been a core member of the gulfnews.com digital team, playing a key role in shaping its identity. Passionate about current affairs, politics, cricket, and entertainment, Balaram thrives on stories that spark conversation. His strength lies in adapting to the fast-changing news landscape and curating compelling content that resonates with readers.
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KuwaitUS-Israel-Iran war

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