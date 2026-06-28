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UAE condemns Iranian attacks on Bahrain and Kuwait

Statement follows missile interceptions in Kuwait and renewed attacks on Bahrain

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Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
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Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the attacks posed a threat to the security and stability of Bahrain and Kuwait.
Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the attacks posed a threat to the security and stability of Bahrain and Kuwait.
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Abu Dhabi: The UAE has strongly condemned renewed Iranian attacks targeting Bahrain and Kuwait with missiles and drones, describing them as a blatant violation of the sovereignty of the two Gulf states.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the attacks posed a threat to the security and stability of Bahrain and Kuwait.

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The ministry reaffirmed the UAE's full solidarity with both countries and its support for all measures aimed at preserving their security and stability.

The UAE statement followed fresh security alerts in the Gulf, after Kuwait said its armed forces intercepted two hostile ballistic missiles in its airspace early on Sunday, with no casualties or damage reported. Bahrain also said it had been targeted again by Iranian ballistic missiles and drones, calling the attack part of a repeated pattern of aggression and urging the UN Security Council to act.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
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