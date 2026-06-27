Gulf state says attack threatens regional stability and blames Tehran for escalation
Dubai: Bahrain said it was targeted by several Iranian drones early on Saturday, with the kingdom’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemning the attack “in the strongest terms” and describing it as a flagrant violation of its sovereignty.
In a statement carried by the Bahrain News Agency (BNA), the ministry said the drone attack threatened the safety of citizens and residents and constituted a clear breach of international laws and conventions prohibiting attacks on civilian infrastructure and the intimidation of civilians.
The ministry said Bahrain “strongly condemns this criminal aggression” and argued that Iran’s continued attacks, despite ongoing regional and international efforts to de-escalate tensions, place “sole responsibility” on Tehran for undermining peace efforts and exposing what it described as a policy of destabilising security, exporting chaos and threatening regional stability.
Reaffirming Bahrain’s position, the ministry said peace “cannot be built through intimidation” and security “cannot be achieved through aggression,” adding that the kingdom’s resolve remained stronger than any threat and that national unity would not be weakened by continued attacks.
The statement also referred to UN Security Council Resolution 2817 (2026), submitted by Bahrain on behalf of the Gulf Cooperation Council states and Jordan and backed by 136 countries, saying Iran’s alleged actions represented a direct challenge to the international consensus reflected in the resolution.
The ministry further said that, after committing to a permanent cessation of military operations and respect for the sovereignty of regional states under the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding, signed on June 17, 2026, the latest attack demonstrated what it called Iran’s disregard for the international community and its own commitments.
Bahrain reaffirmed that it reserves “its full legitimate right” to defend its sovereignty, security and stability in accordance with international law, while calling on the UN Security Council to ensure implementation of its resolution and hold the aggressor accountable.