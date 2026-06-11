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UAE strongly condemns renewed treacherous attacks by Iran on Bahrain, Kuwait, and Jordan

The ministry reaffirmed the UAE’s full solidarity with Bahrain, Kuwait, and Jordan

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UAE strongly condemns renewed treacherous attacks by Iran on Bahrain, Kuwait, and Jordan

Abu Dhabi: The United Arab Emirates has condemned in the strongest terms the renewed treacherous missile and drone attacks by Iran that targeted the Kingdom of Bahrain, the State of Kuwait, and the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan.

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In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) affirmed that these treacherous attacks constitute a flagrant violation of the sovereignty of the three brotherly nations and a threat to their security and stability.

The ministry reaffirmed the UAE’s full solidarity with the Kingdom of Bahrain, the State of Kuwait, and the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, and its support for all measures aimed at safeguarding their security and stability.

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