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Jordan intercepts 20 missiles launched from Iran , no injuries reported

The army said that falling debris caused no injuries or material damage

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Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Jordan intercepts 20 missiles launched from Iran , no injuries reported

Dubai: The Jordanian army on Thursday intercepted and shot down 20 missiles launched from Iran towards central-eastern Jordan, stressing that it remains on "the highest level of readiness" amid regional tensions.

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In a statement, the army said that falling debris caused no injuries or material damage as  engineering teams were deployed to deal with missile remnants to ensure they did not contain explosive materials.

The army added that it is closely monitoring developments in the region and will not allow any violation of Jordanian airspace by any party whatsoever.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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