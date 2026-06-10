GCC Ministerial Council strongly condemns treacherous Iranian attacks on Bahrain, Kuwait and Jordan

The Ministerial Council of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) strongly condemned the Iranian drone and ballistic missile attacks on the Kingdom of Bahrain, the State of Kuwait and the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, describing them as a blatant aggression against the sovereignty of states, the security of their peoples and the safety of their territories, as well as a flagrant violation of international law, the Charter of the United Nations and the principles of good neighbourliness.