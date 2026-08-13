US-Iran standoff: What UAE residents need to know today (Aug. 13, 2026)

Hormuz crisis deepens: US forces have redirected 59 commercial vessels as Washington enforces its blockade against Iran, according to US Central Command. The US Navy has also redirected four more ships near the Strait.

The Strait remains severely disrupted: Iran rejects US claims of “total control” over the Strait of Hormuz, saying the situation on the water does not match Washington's assertions.

Trump says the US is “low-keying” Iran: Trump told Axios that Washington is currently taking a lower-profile approach, relying heavily on economic pressure rather than immediately launching another major offensive.

Oil demand is falling: The International Energy Agency (IEA) has cut its 2026 global oil-demand forecast, now expecting consumption to fall by 1.6 million barrels per day (mp/d) amid the war, higher prices and disrupted fuel supplies.

Oil supply is also under severe pressure: The IEA expects global oil supply to fall by about 4.3 million barrels per day in 2026, with Middle Eastern production still far below pre-war levels.

Oil prices eased Thursday: Brent crude fell slightly about 0.06% to $88.93 a barrel (at 2.30pm Tokyo on Aug. 13), while US West Texas Intermediate dropped 0.22% to $83.09, despite continuing risks around Hormuz and the wider region.

Oman faces a major oil-spill crisis: Crude from the grounded tanker Caroline Bezengi has reached Oman's mainland coastline. The spill threatens about 40 kilometres of coast near Ras Madrakah and could spread toward Masirah Island.

The spill is expanding rapidly: Satellite imagery reviewed by Reuters showed the slick covering more than 2,000 square kilometres, raising fears of one of the region's worst oil-pollution events in years.