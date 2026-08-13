US-Iran standoff: What UAE residents need to know today (Aug. 13, 2026)

Blockade, oil spill and safety alerts reshape Gulf travel and energy outlook
The US-Iran standoff is deepening as Washington tightens pressure on Tehran and the Strait of Hormuz remains severely disrupted, keeping shipping, oil markets and regional aviation on alert.
US forces have now redirected 59 commercial vessels as part of efforts to enforce the Iran blockade, while the US Navy has redirected four more ships near the Strait, according to reports.
President Donald Trump says Washington is taking a “low-key” approach to Iran, favouring economic pressure for now, even as the maritime standoff continues, leading to an overall decline in global oil demand.
For UAE residents, flights are still operating but schedules remain vulnerable to sudden changes, while oil-market and environmental risks are mounting across the region.
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Here's what to know today (August 13, 2026):
Hormuz crisis deepens: US forces have redirected 59 commercial vessels as Washington enforces its blockade against Iran, according to US Central Command. The US Navy has also redirected four more ships near the Strait.
The Strait remains severely disrupted: Iran rejects US claims of “total control” over the Strait of Hormuz, saying the situation on the water does not match Washington's assertions.
Trump says the US is “low-keying” Iran: Trump told Axios that Washington is currently taking a lower-profile approach, relying heavily on economic pressure rather than immediately launching another major offensive.
Oil demand is falling: The International Energy Agency (IEA) has cut its 2026 global oil-demand forecast, now expecting consumption to fall by 1.6 million barrels per day (mp/d) amid the war, higher prices and disrupted fuel supplies.
Oil supply is also under severe pressure: The IEA expects global oil supply to fall by about 4.3 million barrels per day in 2026, with Middle Eastern production still far below pre-war levels.
Oil prices eased Thursday: Brent crude fell slightly about 0.06% to $88.93 a barrel (at 2.30pm Tokyo on Aug. 13), while US West Texas Intermediate dropped 0.22% to $83.09, despite continuing risks around Hormuz and the wider region.
Oman faces a major oil-spill crisis: Crude from the grounded tanker Caroline Bezengi has reached Oman's mainland coastline. The spill threatens about 40 kilometres of coast near Ras Madrakah and could spread toward Masirah Island.
The spill is expanding rapidly: Satellite imagery reviewed by Reuters showed the slick covering more than 2,000 square kilometres, raising fears of one of the region's worst oil-pollution events in years.
Gulf airspace remains under a European safety advisory: The European Union Aviation Safety Agency has extended its conflict-zone advisory covering airspace over the UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar and parts of the Gulf of Oman until Aug. 31.
Summer travel adds pressure: UAE airports are entering one of the busiest periods of the summer travel season as families and holidaymakers travel overseas. Passengers should allow additional time for check-in and security.
Check before leaving home: UAE travellers flying today should check their flight status directly with their airline before heading to the airport. Regional schedules remain subject to cancellations, rerouting and last-minute changes.
Most UAE operations continue: Emirates, Etihad Airways, Air Arabia and flydubai continue to operate regional services, although some flights to Bahrain, Kuwait and Saudi Arabia have been cancelled or remain subject to change.
British Airways: Flights to Dubai, Tel Aviv, Bahrain and Amman remain suspended until Oct. 25, while services to Doha and Riyadh have been reduced.
Philippine Airlines: PAL's Dubai service is scheduled to resume on Oct. 2, meaning the airline's direct Manila-Dubai flights remain suspended for now.
Air France: The airline has suspended Riyadh flights until Aug. 14, and Dubai and Beirut services until Aug. 18, according to the current schedule.
Turkish Airlines: The carrier has resumed flights to Dubai and Abu Dhabi, while services to Iran remain suspended.
Air Canada: Dubai and Tel Aviv suspensions have been extended, with Dubai service not expected to resume until January 2027.
Singapore Airlines: Dubai flights remain suspended through Oct. 24, with the carrier advising passengers to monitor flight-status updates because the situation remains fluid.
The crisis is increasingly spilling beyond the battlefield.
Hightened risks to commercial shipping in the region has led to disruptions, tightening oil supplies, falling demand reflects the economic cost of the conflict, and aviation remains vulnerable to sudden airspace and security changes.
For UAE residents: flights are still operating, but schedules can change quickly; travellers should monitor airline notifications and airport updates before setting out.
UAE authorities also advise residents against filming, photographing, or sharing media of security incidents and military sites, as doing so can expose sensitive locations and violate local laws.
Public updates should be sourced exclusively from official channels, with individuals warned of severe legal penalties for spreading unverified information or footage.