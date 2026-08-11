US-Iran standoff: What UAE residents need to know this evening (August 11)

Dubai: As the region navigates a tense and fast-moving week, Tuesday, August 11, brought a mix of diplomatic signals, travel disruptions and economic pressures. Dr Anwar Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to the UAE President, called for a clear path towards lasting regional stability, airlines continued to adjust schedules on key Gulf routes, and oil prices climbed further as uncertainty over the Strait of Hormuz persisted. From what it means for your next flight to why fuel costs are in focus, here's a round-up of the key developments UAE residents should know this evening.