US-Iran standoff: What UAE residents need to know this evening (August 11)

Travel alerts, rising oil prices and maritime risks as Hormuz crisis deepens
Dubai: As the region navigates a tense and fast-moving week, Tuesday, August 11, brought a mix of diplomatic signals, travel disruptions and economic pressures. Dr Anwar Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to the UAE President, called for a clear path towards lasting regional stability, airlines continued to adjust schedules on key Gulf routes, and oil prices climbed further as uncertainty over the Strait of Hormuz persisted. From what it means for your next flight to why fuel costs are in focus, here's a round-up of the key developments UAE residents should know this evening.
Dr Anwar Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to the UAE President, said the region cannot remain indefinitely in a state of "neither war nor peace", calling for sustainable stability founded on international law, peaceful coexistence and respect for sovereignty.
In a post on X, Gargash said clarity over the region's future direction was essential for its stability and the future of its people, adding that the next phase cannot be built on fragile foundations or arrangements detached from international law.
His remarks came as Bahrain's Foreign Minister Dr Abdullatif Al Zayani and his Egyptian counterpart Badr Abdelatty discussed regional de-escalation efforts and the protection of maritime navigation in the Strait of Hormuz and Bab Al Mandab.
Oil prices extended a strong rally on Tuesday as hopes fade for a reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, with crude surging around 10 per cent over the past week. US President Donald Trump said on Monday he would seek conflict compensation from Iran as part of any peace negotiations, a direct response to Tehran's demand for US war reparations.
Diesel prices in the US and Europe also surged after refinery disruptions, including attacks on Saudi Arabia's Jazan refinery, which is expected to resume operations around August 30.
The UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) reported two incidents on Tuesday: a container ship involved in an incident with military forces in the Gulf of Oman, near Gwadar, Pakistan; and a cargo vessel hit by an unknown projectile off Al Mokha, Yemen, in the southern Red Sea, resulting in casualties. Vessels in both areas have been advised to transit with caution.
For UAE travellers flying this month, the regional air travel picture remains mixed, with many flights operating but continued cancellations, longer routings and schedule changes on some key Gulf routes.
Emirates, Etihad Airways and Air Arabia have cancelled several services to Bahrain, Kuwait and Doha, while some regional airlines have started restoring flights. Qatar Airways resumed passenger flights to Bahrain, Kuwait and Erbil from August 8, and Jazeera Airways has restarted its Kuwait services.
Several international carriers remain cautious. Singapore Airlines has pushed back its Dubai resumption to October 24, British Airways has suspended Dubai flights until October 25, and Air Canada has extended its Dubai suspension until mid-January 2027. Air France's Dubai services remain paused until August 18, pending a security assessment. Turkish Airlines has resumed flights to Dubai and Abu Dhabi.
The European Union Aviation Safety Agency has extended its conflict-zone advisory covering Gulf airspace until August 31, and several governments have urged travellers to prepare for possible disruptions.
Passengers flying from UAE airports this evening should arrive at least three hours early, check their flight status before leaving home, and keep contact details updated with their airline for real-time alerts.