US-Iran talks to resume Monday: Trump stated negotiations would begin Monday afternoon. He declined to set a firm deadline and reiterated a preference for diplomacy, saying in remarks to reporters on board Air Force One that he would rather make a deal and is “not looking to kill people.”

Tanker incident off Oman: The UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) reported a blast or explosion hit a tanker off Oman. Crews were reported safe in the incident referenced in current coverage.

Shipping disruptions: Reports indicate dozens of vessels (including references to around 35 in some updates) have been forced to turn back or alter courses amid US naval measures and heightened risks in the area.

Iran’s position on a Hormuz deal: Iranian sources and state media have rejected or disputed claims of accepting a US-backed deal to fully reopen the strait on the terms described by Washington, with navigation remaining under tight control or coordination requirements according to Tehran.

Regional diplomacy: Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman spoke with Trump, stressing dialogue, de-escalation, and efforts to prevent a wider conflict.