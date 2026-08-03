The US military has redirected 38 commercial vessels as part of the renewed naval blockade of Iranian ports, according to the latest figures reported by the command amid continued enforcement operations in the region.

The update came as the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln transited the Arabian Sea, with a US Marine Corps F-35C stealth fighter launching from its deck in support of the mission.

The blockade of maritime traffic entering and exiting Iranian ports resumed on July 14 at the direction of President Donald Trump.