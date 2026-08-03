GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 36°C
PRAYER TIMES
WORLD
WORLD
World /
Mena
LIVE

Trump says Iran talks to resume Monday; Tehran seeks US MoU commitment

Naval blockade, Gaza strikes test fragile path to renewed US–Iran talks

Last updated:
Gulf News Report
Donald TrumpIsraelGazaUS-Israel-Iran war
Add as a preferred source on Google
US President Donald Trump speaks to the press aboard Air Force One on August 2, 2026.
US President Donald Trump speaks to the press aboard Air Force One on August 2, 2026.
AFP-AARON SCHWARTZ
US President Donald Trump said talks with Iran will resume on Monday after he called off planned strikes, urging both sides to move quickly towards a deal. Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said Tehran remains committed to a June memorandum of understanding with Washington, calling it a key pillar of Iran’s future foreign relations. Meanwhile, the UK maritime agency said reported an explosion near a tanker off Oman’s coast, while the US military has redirected 38 commercial vessels as part of renewed pressure on Iranian ports. Follow our live updates for the latest developments across the region.

Hegseth: US ready for Iran strikes at ‘WWII-level’ scale

US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth has echoed President Donald Trump’s claim that the US military was prepared to launch attacks on Iran at levels “not seen since World War II”.

In a post on X, Hegseth said the Pentagon “remains ready” and is “locked and loaded”.

35 ships forced to turn back as US blockade chokes Iranian ports

The US military has redirected 38 commercial vessels as part of the renewed naval blockade of Iranian ports, according to the latest figures reported by the command amid continued enforcement operations in the region.

The update came as the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln transited the Arabian Sea, with a US Marine Corps F-35C stealth fighter launching from its deck in support of the mission.

The blockade of maritime traffic entering and exiting Iranian ports resumed on July 14 at the direction of President Donald Trump.

Israeli strikes kill 13 in Gaza

Israeli strikes on Gaza hit multiple residential buildings and killed at least 13 people, authorities said Sunday, despite Hamas saying it agreed to the latest stage of a deal to end the war.

Hamas said Friday it had agreed to a plan championed by US President Donald Trump that includes provisions for handing over its weapons and the gradual withdrawal of Israeli forces from the Gaza Strip.

Israel has yet to officially comment on the agreement, but a political source has told AFP "that there will be no withdrawal whatsoever" without Hamas's "genuine disarmament".

Blast reported near tanker off Oman coast, crew safe: UKMTO

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) reported an explosion in close proximity to a tanker off the coast of Oman on Sunday.

According to UKMTO, in an X post at 4.37am on Monday (August 3, 2026) the incident occurred approximately 20 nautical miles northeast of Khasab, Oman.

It confirmed that all crew members and the vessel are reported to be safe following the incident.

Maritime authorities have launched an investigation into the event. Meanwhile, the UKMTO has advised all vessels transiting the area to exercise caution and immediately report any suspicious activity to the agency.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

Trump says new Iran talks to begin Monday after calling off strikes

US President Donald Trump said that negotiations with Iran will begin Monday after he decided to hold off on new "disastrous" strikes against the Islamic republic to pursue a deal.

"Obviously, they don't want to be attacked. They knew the extent of the attack because they saw it forming," Trump told reporters on Sunday aboard Air Force One. 

"Now what we're doing is we're talking to them in the form of a negotiation. It begins tomorrow afternoon," he said, without providing further details of the venue of the talks or the participants.

Trump vows halt on strikes in Iran, they keep happening

President Donald Trump said on August 1 that he would halt new planned attacks on Iran pending renewed talks to wind down the war and revive stalled cargo traffic through the Strait of Hormuz. It was the latest in a pattern of announcements the US president has made to first threaten massive strikes and then later call them off. The abrupt shifts have been a defining feature of the five-month conflict that has sent prices of oil and basic goods soaring — and the announcements to date have been upended by renewed attacks days or even hours afterward.

Pezeshkian: US peace memo remains foreign policy cornerstone

The memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed by the US and Iran in June will serve as the foundation of the country’s future foreign relations, the Iranian leader said early on Monday.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian stated that the deal was the product of collective decision-making by Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) and all members of the council are aligned with the agreement.

“I believe that this memorandum of understanding will be the centre of gravity of our foreign relations in the future,” he wrote in a post on X.

“We must strive to force the enemy to remain committed to what it has signed. The security of the country, the region and our allies will be enhanced with this memorandum of understanding.”

“We must strive to force the enemy to remain committed to what it has signed. The security of the country, the region and our allies will be enhanced with this memorandum of understanding.”
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian

Iran ready to respond to infrastructure attacks: Report

Iran has prepared an "extensive" plan for responding to potential attacks on Iranian infrastructure, the country's semi-official Tasnim news agency reported Saturday. Tasnim cited a senior security official as saying that Iran has prepared an "extensive" plan in response to US media's recent claims about possible US and Israeli strikes against its infrastructure.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.
Jay Hilotin, Senior Assistant Editor ; Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor ; Balaram Menon, Senior Web Editor and Christian Borbon, Senior Web Editor

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

FILE - President Donald Trump holds up an image taken from his Truth Social account at an event about coal, Thursday, June 4, 2026, in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson,File)

Trump vows halt on strikes in Iran, they keep happening

3m read
US President Donald Trump and Iran's Supreme Leader Mojataba Khamenei

Pause in US-Iran war to give way to 'great settlement'?

4m read
They made a deal; they broke it — probably 10 times — and they killed a lot of people... They've been negotiating for 47 years, but nobody has ever hit them militarily. We're hitting them very hard."

Trump: Deal still possible, 'we had a deal 2 days ago'

2m read
Us President Donald Trump has agreed to hold further talks with Iran.

Ceasefire over, talks on: Trump tells Iran

2m read