Iran’s Pezeshkian: US peace memorandum remains cornerstone of foreign policy, urges enforcement

Iran frames US memorandum as historic path to de-escalation and regional security
The memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed by the US and Iran in June was the product of collective decision-making by Iran’s Supreme National Security Council and will serve as the foundation of the country’s future foreign relations, the Iranian President said early on Monday.
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian stated that all members of the council, known by its Persian acronym (SNSC), are aligned with the agreement.
“I believe that this memorandum of understanding will be the center of gravity of our foreign relations in the future,” he wrote in a post on X.
“We must strive to force the enemy to remain committed to what it has signed. The security of the country, the region and our allies will be enhanced with this memorandum of understanding.”
The US-Iran Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) was signed on June 17-18, 2026, by US President Donald Trump and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian. The interim 14-point agreement was structured to formalise a ceasefire, address the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, and initiate a 60-day window for permanent peace terms.
The remarks come about six weeks after Pezeshkian and US President Donald Trump digitally signed the memorandum between on June 17/18, 2026.
The document, also referred to as the Islamabad Memorandum after mediation efforts involving Pakistan, was intended to end active hostilities between the two countries and lay the groundwork for a permanent peace deal.
It included provisions for a temporary extension of a ceasefire, steps related to regional conflicts including Lebanon, and the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, among other points.
Iranian officials have repeatedly emphasised that the deal received backing from the SNSC, with Pezeshkian previously stating that the vast majority of members — including senior military and political figures — supported it after discussions coordinated with Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei.
Pezeshkian has described the memorandum as a “historic document” that preserves Iran’s dignity and independence while offering potential benefits for the region. news.cgtn.comImplementation has faced challenges.
Iranian authorities earlier accused the United States of violations and reported suspending some commitments under the agreement.
Public debate inside Iran has included criticism from hard-line voices questioning the deal’s durability and enforcement mechanisms.
Pezeshkian’s latest comments appear aimed at reinforcing domestic consensus around the accord while shifting focus to holding the other side accountable.
The memorandum was signed remotely: Trump during events surrounding the G7 summit in France, and Pezeshkian in Tehran.
It has been presented by both sides as a step toward de-escalation after a period of intensified conflict involving US, Iranian and regional actors.
Further negotiations on a comprehensive settlement were envisioned under the terms of the understanding.
Pezeshkian’s post underscores Tehran’s public stance that the agreement, reached through institutional consensus rather than unilateral decision, remains central to its diplomatic outlook even amid questions over compliance.