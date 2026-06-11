‘Lifeblood of the People’: Iran President Pezeshkian defies threats to power, water, transport networks

Pezeshkian warns against attacks on civilian infrastructure as US-Iran tensions escalate
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian condemned threats to target the country's critical infrastructure, saying attacks on transportation, electricity and water systems would demonstrate weakness rather than strength as tensions with the United States continue to rise.
Pezeshkian, a known reformist and former heart surgeon, described critical infrastructure as "the lifeblood of the people" and argued that threats against civilian-linked facilities reflected "desperation in the face of a nation's will" rather than military power.
In a post on X, he said Iran would rely on the expertise of its specialists, national unity and public solidarity to withstand external pressure and threats.
The remarks came amid reported bombings in Bandar Abbas and several other targets, amind escalations between Tehran and Washington.
US War Secretary Pete Hegseth has said US President Donald Trump has authorised a fresh military action against Iran, as Tehran refuses to meet US demands.
Pezeshkian's comments are the latest in a series of statements emphasising national resilience during the conflict. In recent days, he has repeatedly said Iran would defend its interests while resisting pressure from foreign powers.
Infrastructure such as power grids, water treatment facilities, transport networks, ports and communications systems is considered vital to maintaining economic activity and public services during wartime.
Military analysts have long viewed attacks on such targets as a potential escalation because of their impact on civilian populations and essential government functions.
Iranian officials have repeatedly warned that strikes on energy facilities or civilian infrastructure could provoke broader retaliation across the region. Earlier this year, Tehran said attacks on its energy sector could trigger responses against energy-related targets elsewhere in the Middle East.
The latest exchange comes as the US-Iran confrontation enters a more volatile phase marked by military strikes, threats against strategic infrastructure and continued disruption to regional shipping and energy markets.
The conflict has already raised concerns over global oil supplies and security in the Strait of Hormuz, through which a significant share of the world's seaborne crude exports normally passes.
Pezeshkian's message appeared aimed at reassuring Iranians that the government intends to maintain essential services while signalling that Tehran does not view threats against civilian infrastructure as likely to weaken public resolve.