Trump says he prefers deal with Iran: 'Not looking to kill people’

Trump says more fighting would have been disastrous for Iran
US President Donald Trump has emphasised that a negotiated outcome in the Middle East would save lives and avoid widespread destruction.
Trump emphasised preference for diplomacy with Iran: “I’d rather make a deal. I’m not looking to kill people,” as he spoke to reporters aboard Air Force One and addressed the ongoing Gulf tensions, the status of potential military action, and upcoming talks.
Trump stated that negotiations with Tehran (through intermediaries) were set to begin on Monday (August 3).
Trump emphasized preference for diplomacy rather than fighting, which he said would have been disastrous for Iran.
The White House Rapid Response account (@RapidResponse47) highlighted a key portion of his remarks in a post featuring video of the comments.
In response to a question about whether there is a deadline for negotiations with Iran, Trump said: “We’ll just see how it is. We’re ready to go any time we want. Would I rather make a deal? I’d rather make a deal. I’m not looking to kill people because people die, a lot of people die, and we don’t want that.”
He framed the talks as “preferable” to force, noting the US had been prepared for what he described as a “massive attack” or potentially “the biggest attack since World War Two,” which he said would have been disastrous for Iran.
He indicated the operation was paused after outreach from Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, and Iran itself, with the parties believing a deal was possible.
He linked potential agreements to the Strait of Hormuz (aiming for its full reopening) and progress toward Iran’s denuclearisation.
Trump expressed readiness to act militarily if needed while stressing that diplomacy was the preferred path because “people die, a lot of people die, and we don’t want that.”
He declined to set a firm deadline, saying simply that talks would begin and “we’ll see.”
The official account’s post pairs the “make a deal / not looking to kill people” comments with related clips in which Trump discusses the start of negotiations and the decision to hold off on strikes, reinforcing the administration’s public messaging of strength paired with a preference for negotiated outcomes.
The comments came amid efforts involving Gulf mediators to address restrictions on the Strait of Hormuz (a critical energy chokepoint) and Iran’s nuclear program.
Trump had previously indicated on Truth Social that regional parties had requested more time for a deal ensuring the strait’s reopening and addressing nuclear issues.
Iranian official have offered differing accounts of the status of any understanding.
Trump’s statement — “I’d rather make a deal. I’m not looking to kill people” — serves as the clearest public expression yet of his preference for a diplomatic resolution over military escalation in this phase of the crisis, while maintaining that the United States remains prepared to act.