Trump frequently announces he's halting strikes in Iran. But they keep happening

After telling reporters the U.S. would hit Iran “very hard,” Trump says on social media that he has canceled planned strikes, claiming Mideast allies had reached the parameters of a deal to end the war, including a reopening of the strait. “Based on this request, I have agreed, for the future benefit of the WORLD and, likewise, the survival of a successful and prosperous Iran, to cancel the attack, subject to being able to rapidly make a DEAL,” Trump said. In response, Iran’s defense minister said that the country was “neither surprised nor passive” following Trump’s announcement and said Iran continues to remain alert in the face of threats.