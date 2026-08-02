US pauses Iran strikes: What Trump said and what the proposed deal means

US pauses attack plans while Tehran mulls proposal on Strait of Hormuz, nukes
US President Donald Trump said the United States and Israel will pause planned strikes on Iran after claiming that Middle Eastern countries had helped outline a possible deal to end the months-long conflict.
The announcement came after days of warnings that Washington was preparing further military action against Tehran. However, Trump said the pause depends on a deal being reached quickly, with Iran yet to officially confirm that it accepts the proposal.
Here is what Trump said and what it means.
Trump said the US military was “locked and loaded” and ready to launch attacks against Iran before agreeing to delay the strikes.
In a post on his Truth Social platform, he said Iran and other Middle Eastern countries had requested that Washington hold off on military action to allow negotiations to continue.
“Based on this request, I have agreed… to cancel the attack, subject to being able to rapidly make a DEAL,” Trump said.
He added that Israel had joined the commitment to work towards an agreement.
US-Iran war live: Follow the latest developments, regional security updates and travel alerts as the conflict continues to impact Gulf countries.
Trump said any agreement with Iran must include:
The “immediate, complete and total opening” of the Strait of Hormuz
An end to Iran’s nuclear threat
“The country of Israel joins me in this commitment. Get to work, everybody, and get it done,” Trump said.
The Strait of Hormuz is a vital global energy route, with a significant portion of the world’s oil shipments passing through the waterway.
Trump’s announcement followed earlier warnings that the US would hit Iran “very hard” if Tehran did not change course.
He said Washington was prepared to use military force at levels of “military terror, strength, and power not seen since World War II”.
US media reports had suggested that possible strikes could have targeted Iranian infrastructure, including energy facilities.
Trump said the latest decision followed requests from Iran and regional countries to allow time for a potential agreement.
Trump’s statement in full
The U.S.A. is locked and loaded and ready to go against the Islamic Republic of Iran, at levels of Military Terror, Strength, and Power not seen since World War II. Despite this, we have just been asked by Iran, and other Middle Eastern Countries, to hold off any attack in that the perimeters of a deal has been agreed to. This would include the Immediate, Complete, and Total OPENING OF THE HORMUZ STRAIT, and an end to Iran’s nuclear threat. “Based on this request, I have agreed, for the future benefit of the WORLD and, likewise, the survival of a successful and prosperous Iran, to cancel the attack, subject to being able to rapidly make a DEAL. The Country of Israel joins me in this commitment. Get to work, everybody, and get it DONE.Donald Trump
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Iran was now more willing to negotiate on issues including its nuclear programme and the Strait of Hormuz following US military action.
In an interview with Fox News, Rubio claimed the strikes had severely weakened Iran’s military capabilities, including its navy, air force, missile defences and weapons production facilities.
“They still have missiles, and they still have drones, and they can still do damage,” Rubio said.
He added that the change in Iran’s position was because Washington was approaching negotiations “from a position of strength”.
Iran has increased diplomatic contacts amid rising tensions with Washington.
Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi held separate calls with Pakistan’s Army Chief Asim Munir, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud.
During the discussions, Tehran warned against any further US military action, saying it would respond decisively to any attack on its sovereignty or national security.
Iran also accused Washington of violating a ceasefire arrangement, including through actions linked to shipping routes in the Strait of Hormuz, sanctions and military movements.
Hours before Trump’s announcement, Iran warned the US against any “adventurous action”, saying any new strikes would trigger a strong response.
Araghchi told Pakistani and Turkish officials that Iran would respond to any “aggression” and discussed what Tehran described as destabilising US actions and the risk of wider regional escalation.
The warning followed Trump’s earlier comments that he was losing confidence in talks with Iran and could order further attacks.
Although Trump said the US and regional countries had agreed on the outlines of a deal, Iran has not officially confirmed accepting the proposal.
The reported agreement remains dependent on finalising details quickly, leaving uncertainty over whether the pause could develop into a wider ceasefire.
The conflict has raised concerns over US military resources in the region.
The Washington Post reported that Gen. Alexus Grynkewich, head of US European Command, warned Pentagon officials that Washington may face difficult decisions over missile defence resources if the conflict continues.
The report said the US has limited naval assets available to intercept Iranian ballistic missile attacks on Israel after months of military operations.
Despite the pause in planned strikes, security concerns remain across the Gulf.
Recent incidents include:
Kuwait reporting drone attacks targeting locations including vital facilities, with no casualties reported.
A tanker being hit by an unidentified projectile near Oman, according to the UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO).
A separate vessel reporting an explosion and large splash near Khasab, Oman.
The incidents have renewed concerns over the Strait of Hormuz, a key route for global energy supplies.
The US State Department issued a security alert for Americans across several Middle Eastern countries.
The warning advised citizens to prepare for:
Possible flight cancellations
Temporary airspace closures
Travel disruptions
It urged Americans in the region to “consider departing, or be prepared to depart should there be escalation”.
Trump’s announcement has temporarily reduced fears of immediate escalation, but the situation remains uncertain.
The next steps depend on whether Washington and Tehran can agree on the terms of a deal, including reopening the Strait of Hormuz and addressing Iran’s nuclear programme.
Governments, airlines and security agencies across the region continue to monitor developments closely.
July 8: The US resumed strikes on Iran after Tehran attacked ships it said had used an unauthorised route through the Strait of Hormuz. Trump later declared the ceasefire was over.
After the strikes: Iran launched retaliatory attacks targeting what it described as US-linked assets in Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Jordan and Qatar, as well as vessels in the Strait of Hormuz. Four US soldiers were killed in Jordan and Iraq.
July 20: Yemen’s Houthis announced a naval blockade of Saudi Arabia in the Red Sea, widening the conflict’s regional impact.
July 25: The US paused its bombing campaign after 13 consecutive nights of strikes, with Trump saying Washington and Tehran were engaged in “good talks”.
July 28: Trump met Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House as diplomatic efforts continued.
July 31: Trump warned that the US would continue hitting Iran “very hard” until Tehran could no longer withstand the pressure, fuelling fears of renewed attacks.
August 1: Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi held talks with officials from Pakistan, Turkiye and Saudi Arabia, warning that any US or Israeli “aggression” would face a “decisive and proportionate response”.
August 2: Trump said the US and Israel would pause planned strikes after Iran and other regional countries requested a delay, claiming the “parameters” of a possible deal had been agreed. Iran has not officially confirmed accepting the proposal.
With inputs from AP and AFP