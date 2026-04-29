Who's in charge? Iran’s leadership shows widening 'fractures' — economic pressure, infighting intensify amid internet blackout

The Institute for the Study of War (ISW), based in Washington DC, stated that economic hardship, internal rivalries, international pressure and public anger feed increasingly open conflict among Iran factions.

Signs of fractured leadership come amid reports of purges, loyalty checks, threats of defections and mutual accusations of espionage.

Opposition and state-linked reporting also points to Iran's recently-proposed "talking points", which excludes the nuclear issue, as a "signal" in hardliners-vs-pragmatists messaging.

It shows the changing balance of power between "ultra-hardliners", represented by IRGC Commander Major General Ahmad Vahidi, and pragmatists like President Mahmoud Pezeshkian or ex-IRGC chief and Parliament Speaker Mohammed Ghalibaf within Iran's ruling elite, the ISW pointed out.