US-Iran ceasefire: Trump says Iran in 'State of Collapse', wants Strait of Hormuz opened

US appears cold to Iranian proposal to end the war without a nuclear deal
Highlights
President Donald Trump posted on social media Tuesday claiming Iran has declared itself in a "State of Collapse" and is requesting the United States help reopen the Strait of Hormuz. Trump indicated Iran is simultaneously working through an internal leadership transition, though he expressed optimism about the country's ability to resolve it. The post signals a potentially significant shift in US-Iran dynamics, with Washington apparently in active communication with Tehran during what the regime itself is describing as a crisis moment.
United Nations General Assembly President Annalena Baerbock said urgent efforts to secure a ceasefire in the Iran war are critical.
During a visit Tuesday to New Delhi, Baerbock warned the conflict is disrupting global supplies and deepening regional crises, with attacks and blockades in the Strait of Hormuz increasing oil and fertilizer prices worldwide.
“Every effort to come to a ceasefire is highly needed,” Baerbock said, adding that the escalation is diverting attention from humanitarian crises in Gaza. “It overshadows the devastating situation for the people in Gaza. The humanitarian situation in Gaza is still heartbreaking.”
International aid group Doctors Without Borders accused Israel of “systemically depriving” people in Gaza of water in what it calls a “campaign of collective punishment” against Palestinians.
Known by its French acronym MSF, the group said in a report Tuesday that Israel has destroyed or damaged about 90% of Gaza’s water and sanitation infrastructure including desalination plants, boreholes, pipelines and sewage systems.
MSF said it also documented the Israeli military shooting at clearly identified water trucks and destroying boreholes that were a lifeline for tens of thousands of people.
The practices have far-reaching consequences for the health, hygiene and dignity of Gaza’s 2.1 million people, MSF said.
“Israeli authorities know that without water life ends, yet they have deliberately and systematically obliterated water infrastructure in Gaza – while consistently blocking water-related supplies from entering,” MSF emergency manager Claire San Filippo said.
COGAT, Israel’s military body that coordinates aid to Gaza, rejected the accusations and said the water supply in the Gaza Strip “consistently exceeds humanitarian thresholds.”
The United Arab Emirates today announced its decision to exit the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC and OPEC+), effective 1 May 2026. This decision reflects the UAE’s long-term strategic and economic vision and evolving energy profile, including accelerated investment in domestic energy production, and reinforces its commitment to a responsible, reliable, and forward-looking role in global energy markets.
This decision follows a comprehensive review of the UAE’s production policy and its current and future capacity and is based on our national interest and our commitment to contributing effectively to meeting the market’s pressing needs.
Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs, on Tuesday arrived in Jeddah to participate in the extraordinary GCC summit dedicated to discussing response to Iranian strikes.
The summit aims to discuss the repercussions of the military escalation in the region and to unify ranks in the face of common threats to the security and stability of the GCC member states.
Sheikh Abdullah was welcomed by Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan upon his arrival.
Qatar on Tuesday cautioned against the possibility of a "frozen conflict" in the Gulf, as talks between the US and Iran for a peace deal appeared at an impasse.
"We do not want to see a return to hostilities in the region anytime soon, we do not want to see a frozen conflict that ends up being thawed every time there is a political reason," Qatar's foreign ministry spokesman Majed al-Ansari said at a press conference.
Five people were sentenced to life in Bahrain on Tuesday for plotting "terrorist and hostile acts" with Iran, which has bombarded the tiny Gulf state during the Middle East war.
"The Public Prosecution affirms that the crime of communicating with hostile foreign entities against the Kingdom of Bahrain is considered one of the most serious crimes affecting national security," Bahrain's public prosecution said in a statement on X.
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Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of the State of Qatar has arrived in Jeddah to participate in the Gulf Consultative Summit.
King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain arrived in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday to lead Bahrain’s delegation to the consultative summit of the Supreme Council of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC).
Upon arrival, the King was welcomed by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Deputy Governor of Makkah Region Prince Saud bin Mishaal, Jeddah Mayor Saleh bin Ali Al Turki, Saudi Ambassador to Bahrain Nayef bin Bandar Al Sudairi, and other senior officials.
Israel's military on Tuesday warned residents of more than a dozen villages and towns in southern Lebanon to immediately evacuate and head northwards, saying Hezbollah's "violation of the ceasefire" was compelling it to act.
"The IDF does not intend to harm you, and out of concern for your safety, you are required to evacuate your homes immediately and move away from the specified area towards the Sidon District," the military's Arabic-language spokesman Avichay Adraee posted on X, adding that "anyone present near Hezbollah elements, their facilities, or their combat means is endangering their life."
Iran is prepared to share its defensive weapons capabilities with 'independent countries, especially members of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO),' Deputy Defence Minister Reza Talaei Nik said on Tuesday, according to Iranian state media.
Speaking during a meeting of SCO defense ministers in Kyrgyzstan, Talaei Nik added, 'We are ready to share the experiences of America's defeat with other members of the organisation.'
The head of Israel's Mossad has praised the spy agency's "groundbreaking" operations in the war against Iran and Hezbollah, saying it acquired intelligence "from the heart of the enemy's secrets".
"In the campaigns against Iran and Hezbollah, we worked shoulder-to-shoulder with the IDF, on both defence and offence," David Barnea said, referring to the Israeli military.
His remarks were delivered during a commendation ceremony at Mossad headquarters on Monday and published on Tuesday.
"We acquired strategic and tactical intelligence from the heart of the enemy's secrets," Barnea said, adding that Mossad had "proved new, groundbreaking operational capabilities in target countries".
Iran said on Tuesday that the United States was no longer able to "dictate" what other countries do, as Washington weighed a new proposal from Tehran on unblocking the Strait of Hormuz.
Iran has effectively sealed off the strategic waterway since early in the war with the United States and Israel, sending shockwaves through global energy markets and putting the strait at the centre of negotiations to end the conflict.
"The United States is no longer in a position to dictate its policy to independent nations," defence ministry spokesman Reza Talaei-Nik said, according to state TV, adding Washington would "accept that it must abandon its illegal and irrational demands".
While a ceasefire has halted the fighting between Iran, the US and Israel, talks on bringing a permanent conclusion to the conflict have been inconclusive.
The proposal being considered in Washington would reportedly reopen the Strait of Hormuz - a vital conduit for global oil and gas shipments - as broader negotiations on the war continue.
The IDF reports having dismantled more than 1,000 terrorist infrastructure sites used by Hezbollah to launch attacks against Israeli troops.
In the operations, Israeli forces say they located and seized hundreds of weapons, including machine guns, Kalashnikov rifles, grenades, mines, pistols, anti-tank missiles, RPG rockets, mortar shells, and ammunition.
Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al Hamad Al Mubarak Al Sabah, along with an official delegation, left Kuwait this morning for Saudi Arabia. The Kuwaiti leader will head the country’s delegation to the extraordinary Gulf Consultative Summit, scheduled to take place in Jeddah.
British energy giant BP on Tuesday reported a sharp rise in net profit for the first quarter as crude oil prices soared over the Middle East war.
Profit after tax jumped to $3.8 billion for the January-March period, compared with $687 million in the first quarter of 2025, BP said in an earnings statement.
Ryanair, Transavia, Volotea and other low-cost airlines are feeling the financial pain from high jet fuel prices as a result of the Middle East war and are cutting flights.
The closure of the Strait of Hormuz has taken a huge chunk of oil supplies off the market, sending the price of jet fuel soaring and triggering fears of shortages that could force airlines to cancel flights.
Airlines aren't waiting for a lack of supplies to react.
"Travel alert: airlines are cutting thousands of flights right now," Travel Therapy TV host Karen Schaler said in an Instagram reel this past weekend. "Book early."
That advice would win the approval of Ryanair boss Michael O'Leary, who expressed concern earlier this month that fears of fuel shortages were making people put off booking flights.
Unfortunately, it's very likely that many people's holidays will be affected, either by flight cancellations or very, very expensive ticketsDan Jorgensen | EU's energy commissioner
Low-cost carriers - which control a little more than a third of the global market, according to various estimates - are feeling the pinch first due to the nature of their business model.
With cheaper tickets, they have less capacity to absorb the rise in fuel costs.
Some of the cancellations may be the normal adjustments airlines tend to make when demand doesn't meet expectations on certain routes.
"It is not unusual for carriers to adjust their schedules at this time of the year," financial analyst Dudley Shanley at investment bank Goodbody told AFP.
But "if jet fuel prices remain at this level, there will have to be a little bit more trimming for low-cost airlines", he added.
If before the war airlines were able to maintain marginally profitable routes or even unprofitable routes, the surge in jet fuel prices will force them to make difficult choices.
That will start with many during the peak summer travel season.
"Unfortunately, it's very likely that many people's holidays will be affected, either by flight cancellations or very, very expensive tickets," the EU's energy commissioner Dan Jorgensen told Sky News last week.
A superyacht linked to Russian President Vladimir Putin's close ally, sanctioned billionaire Alexey Mordashov, sailed through the blockaded Strait of Hormuz over the April 25-27 weekend, highlighting elite privileges amid escalating US-Iran tensions.
The 142-metre (465-foot) Nord (IMO: 9853785) — valued at $500 million+ with luxuries like a pool, helipad, and submarine — reportedly departed a Gulf port Friday night, crossed the strait Saturday using an Iran-declared "safe lane," and docked in Muscat, Oman, Sunday, per MarineTraffic data, cited by HFI Research.
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Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong said Tuesday the war in the Middle East has had a "disproportionate impact" on the Asia-Pacific region, as she vowed to work closely with Japan to "navigate global disruption".
Wong spoke during a visit to Tokyo, which comes just days before Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi is due to travel to Australia and Vietnam.
Takaichi's trip from May 1-5 is part of efforts to boost economic security and ensure the stable supply of energy as well as critical minerals, top government spokesman Minoru Kihara said Tuesday.
In Tokyo, Wong met with counterpart Toshimitsu Motegi and hailed their "closely linked" supply chains which have seen Australia receive fuel imports from Japan.
The economic relationship "is increasingly important as we navigate global disruption", she said. "I look forward to continuing to coordinate with you our response following the effective closure of the Strait of Hormuz and the disproportionate impact on our region."
Roughly one-fifth of the world's oil normally flows through the vital waterway and its closure has threatened supplies to Asian nations lacking their own energy resources.
Shares retreated in Asia and oil prices gained on Tuesday as diplomatic efforts to end the Iran war once again appeared to stall.
Despite a tenuous ceasefire, the Strait of Hormuz remains effectively closed. Much of Asia, including resource-poor Japan, relies on that route for its oil shipments.
Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 fell 1.1% to 59,884.12 after the central bank opted to keep its key interest rate unchanged at 0.75%.
Elsewhere in Asia, South Korea's Kospi edged up 1% to 6,683.10.
Hong Kong's Hang Seng dipped 0.7% to 25,751.04, while the Shanghai Composite shed 0.2% to 4,078.77.
Australia's S&P/ASX 200 lost 0.6% to 8,717.80.
The price for a barrel of Brent crude to be delivered in June climbed $1.11 to $109.34. Brent to be delivered in July, which is where more of the trading is happening in the oil market, rose $1.08 to $102.77 per barrel.
Brent prices were at about $70 per barrel before the war and have briefly shot to nearly $120. Benchmark U.S. crude added 96 cents to $97.33 a barrel.
The White House said that it was examining Iran's latest proposal to unblock the Strait of Hormuz, two months after a US and Israeli offensive sent shockwaves through the global economy.
Peace talks between the United States and Iran to end the Middle East war and fully reopen the vital strait have so far proven inconclusive since a ceasefire came into force.
Trump met with top security advisors on Monday to discuss an Iranian proposal after Tehran passed "written messages" to Washington via Pakistan, spelling out its red lines in negotiations, including on nuclear issues and the Strait of Hormuz, the Fars news agency reported.
The proposal was "being discussed," spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt told a White House briefing.
Japan's central bank on Tuesday kept its main interest rate unchanged but hiked its inflation forecasts after the Iran war sent oil prices soaring.
The Bank of Japan (BoJ) said its policy rate would remain at 0.75 percent, while hiking its inflation forecast for the current fiscal year to 2.8 percent from a previous projection of 1.9 percent.
Oil prices edged up and stocks wavered Tuesday as Donald Trump weighed an Iranian proposal that would reportedly re-open the Strait of Hormuz and end the eight-week-old war.
Investors were also gearing up for key central bank meetings and earnings reports from Wall Street giants this week.
Tehran was reported to have passed "written messages" to Washington via Pakistan spelling out its red lines in peace talks, including on its nuclear programme and the future of the crucial waterway.
The White House said the US president and his met Monday to discuss the offer but spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt refused to say if Trump would accept the proposal.
Iran's proposed interim deal is said to see it reopen the Strait of Hormuz - through which a fifth of oil and LNG usually flows - in exchange for Washington ending its blockade of Iranian ports.
The plan also postpones more complex negotiations over its nuclear programme, a major sticking point for Trump.
Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi says he was pleased to engage with Russia at the “highest level as the region is in major flux.” He added that “recent events have evidenced the depth and strength of our strategic partnership” and welcomed Russia’s support for diplomacy.
Iran shared on Tuesday a breakdown of the death toll from a deadly strike on an Iranian school on the first day of the Middle East war, state media reported.
Seventy-three boys and 47 girls were killed in the February 28 strike on an Iranian elementary school in Minab, state broadcaster IRIB and local media reported.
The attack happened on the day the United States and Israel launched attacks across Iran. In retaliation, Tehran struck targets in Israel and Gulf nations.
Twenty-six teachers, seven parents, a school bus driver, and a pharmacy technician at the clinic next to the school were also killed, IRIB said in a Telegram post.
This puts the death toll at 155 instead of more than 175 reported earlier.
Marco Rubio, US Secretary of State, defended maritime interdiction measures by saying the action is not aimed at global commerce but specifically at vessels linked to Iran, which he accused of exploiting its geographic position to control and profit from traffic through the Strait of Hormuz.
“The blockade is not a blockade against shipping,” the official said. “It’s a blockade against Iranian shipping — because they cannot be the sole beneficiaries of an illegal, unlawful, and unjustified system of tolling and control in the straits.”
He added that a regime change has to happen "from within Iran".
Several Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) countries are increasingly turning to Russian oil and fuel supplies to mitigate shortages spiking from the "energy emergency" arising from the Middle East crisis.
The trend is reshaping regional energy dynamics and prompting concerns over long-term geopolitical influence by Moscow.
Following discussions in the White House Situation Room, it emerged that Trump told advisers he "is not satisfied" with Iran’s latest proposal to reopen the Strait of Hormuz and end the war, multiple people briefed on the event told US media.
At least 14 people were killed following Israeli strikes in south Lebanon. Despite a ceasefire, Israel and Hezbollah have been trading attacks almost daily. Artillery shelling, drone surveillance, sporadic rocket fire and retaliatory strikes have persisted across the southern frontier, keeping thousands of Lebanese civilians displaced and entire towns on edge. For many residents, the so-called cease-fire feels like a diplomatic term detached from daily reality.
The truce was meant to stabilise the border after months of near-daily skirmishes that erupted when Hezbollah opened a northern front in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza following Israel’s war against Hamas. While both sides have avoided the kind of escalation that would trigger full-scale war, neither has fully stepped back. Hezbollah maintains it will keep its weapons and continue “calibrated resistance” as long as Israel’s operations in Gaza persist. Israel, for its part, says it will not tolerate militant activity along its northern border and has vowed to push Hezbollah fighters farther away from the frontier. The result: a tense stalemate. Officially, a cease-fire; in practice, a low-intensity conflict that ebbs and flares without warning.
Meanwhile, violence has continued on the war's Lebanese front, despite a recently extended ceasefire between Israel and Iran-backed Hezbollah, with Beirut's health ministry reporting Israel killed four people in the south.
Fifty-one others were wounded, including three children, the ministry added. Hezbollah drew Lebanon into the Middle East war by firing rockets at Israel, which responded with strikes and a ground invasion.
The group's leader Naim Qassem on Monday rejected planned direct negotiations between Lebanon and Israel as a "grave sin", vowing to "not back down".
Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz warned that "Qassem is playing with fire". Lebanese President Joseph Aoun, responding to Qassem, said his "goal is to reach an end to the state of war with Israel".
But Israeli army chief of staff Eyal Zamir said 2026 was "likely to be another year of fighting" for Israel on all fronts.
Iran's top diplomat blamed Washington Monday for the failure of Middle East peace talks during a visit to Russia, where President Vladimir Putin promised him Moscow's support in ending the war.
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi was in Saint Petersburg on a whirlwind diplomatic tour, having sandwiched a trip to Oman in between two visits to Pakistan, the main mediator in the Mideast war.
Islamabad hosted a first, unsuccessful round of US-Iran talks, and Araghchi's visit raised hopes for more negotiations over the weekend - until US President Donald Trump scrapped a planned trip by his envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner.
"The US approaches caused the previous round of negotiations, despite progress, to fail to reach its goals because of the excessive demands," Araghchi said Monday.
Day 59: Iran blames US for failure of talks
Day 58: Trump says shooting won't 'deter' him from Iran war
Day 57: Iran sends revised peace plan, Trump calls it insufficient
Day 56: European Union calls for reopening of Strait of Hormuz
Day 55: Trump: US could make a deal with Iran 'right now'
Day 54: Trump extends US-Iran ceasefire
Day 53: Pakistan urges the US and Iran to extend their ceasefire
Day 52: Fighting to resume as ceasefire ends Wednesday: Trump
Day 51: Iran refuses new round of talks, say reports